The North Dakota National Guard’s 81st Civil Support Team has a new commander.

Maj. Shawn Markovic assumed duties as commander from Lt. Col. Pat Flanagan during a Tuesday ceremony at Guard headquarters at Fraine Barracks in Bismarck.

Flanagan had led the Bismarck-based unit since January 2020. He received a Meritorious Service Medal on Tuesday in recognition of the unit's accomplishments during his time as leader, including helping with the Guard's COVID-19 response and helping the Williston Police Department execute a search warrant for a person suspected of possessing bomb-making materials.

Markovic’s military service includes deploying to Iraq in 2007-08 with the 164th Engineer Battalion. He's been deputy commander of the 81st since 2020.

The 81st has 22 full-time Army and Air Force National Guard personnel.