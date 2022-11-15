Bismarck-based National Guard soldiers return home from southern border duty

Bismarck-based North Dakota National Guard soldiers who served about a year on the U.S.-Mexico border returned home Tuesday.

About 125 soldiers with the 957th Engineer Company deployed in October 2021 to support U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the southern border, which has seen surges of migrants. The U.S. Army, via the National Guard Bureau, requested the Guard unit's mobilization.

About 30 of the soldiers returned last week. Seventy flew into the Bismarck Airport on Tuesday, with eight others headed for Fargo and other states Tuesday. Another 15 are scheduled to return home this weekend.

Kristy Mahoney met her husband, Sgt. Ryan Mahoney, at the Bismarck Airport on Tuesday.

“It feels amazing. I feel like my house is complete again," she said. "We have a lot of catching up to do.”

During the deployment “everything was through texts and pictures. We all had our bad days (of missing each other), but it was especially hard on (11-year-old son) Ethan," she said. "But we knew it was only temporary.”

The Lincoln family also has a 16-year-old daughter, Adrian, and grown sons Corey and Tyler.

Two soldiers on the mission -- Spc. Luis Alvarado, of Bismarck, and Spc. Gracin Clem, of Dickinson -- were credited with saving migrants from drowning while the migrants were attempting to cross the Rio Grande River in March.

Members of the 957th have deployed previously to Kuwait (2019-20), Kosovo (2009-10) and Iraq (2003-04).