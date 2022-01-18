Bismarck Barnes & Noble to move to temporary site while new store is built

The Barnes & Noble Booksellers store on Seventh Street in Bismarck will close in February before moving to a temporary home while officials make plans for a new store.

The store is moving because the landlord for the current location is redeveloping the shopping center and did not renew Barnes & Noble's lease, according to a statement from the book company.

The store will close Feb. 20 and reopen in March in a temporary location inside Kirkwood Mall, across from the clothing store H&M. An opening date for the store in the mall has not yet been set; the store needs to be equipped with shelving.

The mall space will be smaller than the existing store, but Barnes & Noble will keep its staff to run it, said Debb Hanks, executive business partner to the CEO at Barnes & Noble corporate headquarters in New York. The Bismarck store has 22 full-time and nine part-time employees. The bookstore will try to include as much of the stock from the existing store as possible, she said. The temporary location will not include a cafe, though one is planned for the permanent store.

Barnes & Noble is in negotiation for a new Bismarck site and will announce the location once the lease is signed, Hanks said. The store will be a new build and is estimated to open in early 2023.

The bookseller has been in Bismarck for 25 years, according to a Facebook post announcing the pending changes.

Barnes & Noble also has stores in Fargo and Minot.

