Bismarck authorities seeking missing man

Authorities are looking for a 70-year-old Bismarck man who is missing from Edgewood Vista Assisted Living Facility, has dementia and likely is not dressed for the cold weather.

Theodore Heath is white, 6-foot-1, 212 pounds, with hazel eyes and grey hair. He was last known to be at Edgewood at 3406 Dominion St. about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He was last seen wearing a Vietnam Veteran baseball hat, with a red or blue jacket and a face mask that has a husky dog on it.

Heath does not have a vehicle and is believed to be on foot. It's not known where he might be going. During a previous incident, he was found at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.

