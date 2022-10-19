Bismarck apartment fire sends 5 people to hospital

An early morning apartment fire in Bismarck sent five people to the hospital.

It wasn't immediately known how seriously they were injured. The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.

Firefighters found "heavy fire conditions" when they responded to the 12-unit, three-story building in the 100 block of West Bismarck Expressway Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Bismarck Fire Department. Some of the residents needed to be rescued.

"They had to break down some doors to get to some people," Deputy Fire Chief Chad Gee said.

Five people were transported by ambulance for medical care.

Six fire department vehicles and 17 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. Montana-Dakota Utilities workers were called to the scene to secure utilities, and Crisis Care Chaplaincy and the Red Cross responded to help the displaced residents.

Fire damage was limited to the apartment of origin, but there was smoke and heat damage throughout the building.

"It appears residents will be displaced for at least a day or two," Gee said.