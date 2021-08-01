 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bismarck apartment fire displaces residents; no one hurt
0 Comments
alert top story

Bismarck apartment fire displaces residents; no one hurt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

No one was hurt in a fire that damaged a three-story, three-unit apartment building in the 2900 block of Warwick Loop in Bismarck on Sunday morning, but all seven occupants of the building were displaced.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters responded shortly after 10 a.m. to find fire and smoke showing from the roof of the building. All of the residents had evacuated.

Seven fire department vehicles and 22 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. Bismarck police, Montana Dakota Utilities, Crisis Care Chaplaincy and the American Red Cross also responded to provide support.

The cause of the fire was classified as undetermined.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Enhanced penalties for drug dealers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News