Bismarck apartment fire displaces residents; no one hurt

No one was hurt in a fire that damaged a three-story, three-unit apartment building in the 2900 block of Warwick Loop in Bismarck on Sunday morning, but all seven occupants of the building were displaced.

Firefighters responded shortly after 10 a.m. to find fire and smoke showing from the roof of the building. All of the residents had evacuated.

Seven fire department vehicles and 22 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. Bismarck police, Montana Dakota Utilities, Crisis Care Chaplaincy and the American Red Cross also responded to provide support.

The cause of the fire was classified as undetermined.

