Bismarck apartment fire displaces family; no one hurt
The second apartment fire in Bismarck this week displaced a family but resulted in no injuries.

Firefighters responded to the three-story, 24-unit apartment building in the 200 block of East Arbor Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke was showing from the roof, and residents were evacuating.

Crews put out the fire and ventilated the building. The cause of the fire is being investigated. The displaced family is getting help from the American Red Cross.

A fire Sunday damaged a three-story, three-unit apartment building in the 2900 block of Warwick Loop. All seven occupants of that building were displaced. That fire's cause was classified as undetermined.

