Bismarck apartment balcony fire displaces residents
A balcony fire caused by smoking materials displaced the occupants of two units in a Bismarck apartment building.

Two dozen firefighters responded to the 200 block of East Arbor Avenue at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Fire Department. Crews found a small fire on a third-floor balcony that had extended into the walls and floor trusses, and extinguished it.

The occupants of the apartment had evacuated. No injuries were reported. The fire damaged the deck and siding.

