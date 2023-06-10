The city of Bismarck has announced more planned road work.

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, 26th Street between Divide Avenue and Hoover Avenue will be closed to through traffic, with access limited to local residents from the north. No access to the area will be permitted from Divide Avenue. No detour route will be in place. The closure for sewer work will be in place for about 10 days.

Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, Nelson Drive at Walter Way will be closed to through traffic. Residents on Nelson Drive should access from Coleman Street. The closure for gutter work is expected to last through Thursday. No detour route will be in place.

Starting at 3 p.m. Monday, Airport Road will be reduced to one lane northbound between Front Avenue and Main Avenue. The lane reduction for soil test borings in the roadway will be in place until midday Tuesday. Motorists can expect delays.