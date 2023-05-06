Bismarck officials have announced several road projects around the city that will impact motorists.

Starting at 6 a.m. Monday, Seventh Street will be reduced to two lanes from Avenue A through Thayer Avenue. The two westernmost southbound lanes of Seventh will be closed to traffic for underground utility work. The work will take about two weeks, weather permitting.

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Hamilton Street from Century Avenue to 250 feet north of Saratoga Avenue will be closed to traffic. The closure will last for about three weeks while the roadway is reconstructed.

Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, the 26th Street northbound lane from 43rd Avenue to Seneca Drive will be closed for 10 days for concrete repairs. The southbound lane on 26th Street from Seneca Drive to 43rd Avenue will remain open. Residents of The Pointe and Grand Prairie Estates subdivisions should access through roadways off 43rd Avenue.

Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, the intersection of State Street and 43rd Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction at times while a contractor installs new traffic signals. The work will take about 10 days.

Also starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Washington Street will have flaggers in place for traffic from Burleigh Avenue north through the drainage ditch. The operation will occur during off-peak traffic times for about two weeks for a contractor to conduct soil borings.

No detour will be provided for any of the projects. Traffic speeds will be reduced in some areas, and delays are possible for motorists.