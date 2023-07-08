The city of Bismarck has announced two road projects that will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Harvest Lane between State Street and North 14th Street will be closed to through traffic. Contractors will be in the area installing underground pipe for the State Street construction project. The closure will be in place until the end of the day Friday.

Access to local businesses will be maintained from 14th Street. No detour will be in place.

Meanwhile, night paving operations will begin on Divide Avenue between Marian Drive and North Third Street and continue through the end of the week. Work will occur nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Drivers should expect reduced speed limits, uneven lanes and occasional delays, the city said.