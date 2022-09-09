 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bismarck announces road closures

  • 0

The city of Bismarck has announced some road closures that begin next week.

Sixteenth Street from Divide Avenue to Avenue C will be closed to through traffic starting at 8 a.m. Monday.

The closure for road construction will be in place for about three weeks, according to the city. Access to adjacent properties will be maintained. Boulevard Avenue at the intersection of 16th Street will remain open.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes, to reduce traffic congestion in the area.

Eighteenth Street from Bismarck Expressway to Lovett Avenue also will be closed to through traffic starting at 8 a.m. Monday. The closure for water and sewer work will be in place for about a week.

Access to Fireside Office Solutions will be maintained from the north off Expressway. Access to Superior Silk Screen will be maintained from the south off Lovett Avenue. No detour will be provided.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 burned workers recovering from North Dakota oil rig explosion, fire

3 burned workers recovering from North Dakota oil rig explosion, fire

Federal, state and local investigators in northwest North Dakota are looking into the cause of an oil rig explosion and fire that sent three workers to the hospital. The crew members were taken to a burn center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The well site in Mountrail County is owned by Chord Energy, which said the three contract workers are in stable condition. The blast and fire happened Friday night near Stanley. According to authorities, the fire was contained to the site location. Emergency crews from Stanley and New Town were among those responding to the scene.

Glen Ullin murder case moves toward trial

Glen Ullin murder case moves toward trial

Witnesses said two shots were fired when a man was killed in Glen Ullin, and the man who was shot made a death threat as a confrontation over money escalated, a sheriff’s deputy testified on Friday.

Watch Now: Related Video

DOJ reiterates that seized material from Mar-a-Lago ‘indisputably belong to the government’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News