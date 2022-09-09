Bismarck announces road closures

The city of Bismarck has announced some road closures that begin next week.
Sixteenth Street from Divide Avenue to Avenue C will be closed to through traffic starting at 8 a.m. Monday.
The closure for road construction will be in place for about three weeks, according to the city. Access to adjacent properties will be maintained. Boulevard Avenue at the intersection of 16th Street will remain open.
Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes, to reduce traffic congestion in the area.
Eighteenth Street from Bismarck Expressway to Lovett Avenue also will be closed to through traffic starting at 8 a.m. Monday. The closure for water and sewer work will be in place for about a week.
Access to Fireside Office Solutions will be maintained from the north off Expressway. Access to Superior Silk Screen will be maintained from the south off Lovett Avenue. No detour will be provided.