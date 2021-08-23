Bismarck Airport plans emergency exercise

The Bismarck Airport is planning a full-scale emergency exercise beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The exercise will test the airport's emergency plan, along with the plans of agencies that would help respond to an actual incident -- the fire and police departments, emergency preparedeness officials and hospitals.

The airport is required by the Federal Aviation Administration to conduct a full-scale exercise every three years.

The public should expect to see emergency vehicles taking part in Tuesday's exercise, and should not be alarmed, the airport said.

