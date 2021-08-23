Bismarck Airport plans emergency exercise

The Bismarck Airport is planning a full-scale emergency exercise beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The exercise will test the airport's emergency plan, along with the plans of agencies that would help respond to an actual incident -- the fire and police departments, emergency preparedeness officials and hospitals.
The airport is required by the Federal Aviation Administration to conduct a full-scale exercise every three years.
The public should expect to see emergency vehicles taking part in Tuesday's exercise, and should not be alarmed, the airport said.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.