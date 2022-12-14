Bismarck accepts bids for Class D alcohol license

The city of Bismarck is accepting sealed bids for a Class D alcohol license.
The deadline to submit a sealed bid is 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Bids must be at least $200,000; the highest bidder will be awarded the license. Bidders must submit a bid security of 10% of the bid amount. The bids will be opened at 4 p.m. on Jan. 13.
“This Class D license is the Cadillac of our alcohol license offerings,” Assistant City Administrator Jason Tomanek said. “By winning the bid on this license, an interested person, or party, can offer on- or off-sale beer, wine or spirits to its customers.”
The sale of the license will mean that 27 of the city's 30 allotted Class D licenses will have been purchased.
