 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bismarck accepts bids for Class D alcohol license

  • 0

The city of Bismarck is accepting sealed bids for a Class D alcohol license.

The deadline to submit a sealed bid is 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Bids must be at least $200,000; the highest bidder will be awarded the license. Bidders must submit a bid security of 10% of the bid amount. The bids will be opened at 4 p.m. on Jan. 13.

“This Class D license is the Cadillac of our alcohol license offerings,” Assistant City Administrator Jason Tomanek said. “By winning the bid on this license, an interested person, or party, can offer on- or off-sale beer, wine or spirits to its customers.”

The sale of the license will mean that 27 of the city's 30 allotted Class D licenses will have been purchased.

For full details, go to bit.ly/3uNmrNI.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Dakota medical panel sanctioned 5 doctors in 2022

North Dakota medical panel sanctioned 5 doctors in 2022

The state Board of Medicine brought five formal disciplinary actions against North Dakota licensed doctors in 2022, including three sanctions that resulted in physicians losing their credentials to practice indefinitely. The number of disciplinary actions in 2022 was six fewer than each of the previous two years. The board reviewed 174 complaints this year, down from 202 last year. North Dakota has 2,043 licensed doctors who live in the state, and 3,657 who are licensed but live out of state. DuPountis did not know if the doctors who lost their licenses in North Dakota had ever actually practiced in the state.

Woman and girl killed when truck hits train in SD

Woman and girl killed when truck hits train in SD

The South Dakota State Patrol has identified the two people who died after a pickup truck collided with a train near Harrisburg. The Patrol said Sunday that Jennifer Torgerson, 45, and Kaylee Torgerson, 12, both died at the scene of the crash about a mile south of Harrisburg Wednesday evening. The truck’s driver, Philip Torgerson, 44, of Harrisburg, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown by helicopter to a Sioux Falls hospital. Authorities have said Philip Torgerson was driving west, but didn’t yield at the railroad crossing and collided with the train. He could face charges, but the State Patrol is still investigating. The 43-year-old Iowa man operating the train wasn't hurt.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Mars rover catches first ever recording of Martian dust devil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News