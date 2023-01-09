BisMan Community Food Cooperative permanently closing; vendors won't be paid

The BisMan Community Food Cooperative is permanently closing after years of trying to stay financially afloat, and vendors who are owed money will not be paid.

The co-op's board in letters to members and vendors on Sunday said the business is insolvent. The store is temporarily closed but will be reopened at some point to sell off the remaining product. The date of the permanent shutdown will be determined by the co-op's primary lender, which the board said "will be in control of all cooperative assets and finances." It did not immediately identify the lender.

"The board of directors had been working up to this point to exhaust all avenues that may have prevented this ending for the cooperative," the board said. "Our financial models and experience to-date continued to show the cooperative could not get to a sustainable level of sales as quickly as we needed it to be able to pay our lenders."

The co-op's most recent profit-and-loss statement shows a net income loss of nearly $38,000 in September and more than $55,000 in August.

The co-op opened at 711 E. Sweet Ave. in 2016, to make local organic food available to the community. It was member-owned but also was open to the general public.

It began struggling financially almost immediately, and the onset of of the COVID-19 pandemic further hampered the co-op. Competitors also opened stores in Bismarck -- Natural Grocers in 2019 and Costo in 2020.

"With the winter storms closing our doors several days in December, on top of sales that were already lagging far below what is sustainable, we saw we could simply not keep our doors open another month," the board said. "Then finally, our staff let us know they felt they were unable to continue working in such difficult circumstances."

The board said it took several measures to try to head off closure. It cut prices to compete with other stores, and tried but failed to renegotiate its building lease. The board in 2021 worked with Columinate, a consultant specializing in food co-ops, to develop a plan for sustainability. Last year the board applied to join National Co+op Grocers, a business services cooperative, but was not accepted.

"If our application had been accepted, we would have had the ability to purchase product at a lower price and been able to better compete with the national chains in our community, along with many other benefits," the board said. "However, there were several parameters for sustainability that we would have needed to meet to be considered, and our cooperative was declined."

The co-op has had nearly 4,000 members during its six-year history, "but sales have never been sustainable," the board said.

Paying vendors is a priority "and we have spent the last two weeks exhausting options to make that happen," the board said. "We learned over the last couple of days we will not be able to close out our debts to our local vendors, and we cannot express enough regret that this is the circumstance."

It wasn't immediately clear how much is owed to how many vendors. The board did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for additional details.

The co-op last year received a $200,000 federal grant aimed at expanding Bismarck Public School's Farm to School initiative, which partners with local farmers who provide fresh produce for district schools. The board said the school district is interested in continuing the program.