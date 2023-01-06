BisMan Community Food Cooperative closes; board determining 'next steps'

A Delta jet went off an icy taxiway after landing in a snowstorm in Minneapolis but no passengers were injured. Delta says the Airbus A320 landed safely Tuesday night on a flight from Los Cabos, Mexico. But it says the nose gear of the plane “exited the taxiway while turning toward the gate due to icy conditions.” An airport spokesman tells the Star Tribune it took about an hour to get the 147 passengers off the plane and bused to the terminal. Crews later removed the stuck plane from the taxiway. The airport had received 10 inches of snow as of 6 a.m. Wednesday.