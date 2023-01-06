BisMan Community Food Cooperative closes; board determining 'next steps'

The BisMan Community Food Cooperative closed Friday, with its future in doubt.
The local foods co-op has struggled financially for years. Its most recent profit-and-loss statement shows a net income loss of about $93,000 in August and September.
The store's longtime general manager left last fall, the co-op isn't hiring, many of its shelves have been bare, and it has discounted merchandise and told members to use their gift cards. A "closed" sign was on the store's front door Friday.
"The store is temporarily closed," board Secretary Samantha Marino told the Tribune. "We are in the process of determining next steps, and we need to communicate with our members and creditors first and foremost."
The retail grocery store that provides local and organic food opened at 711 E. Sweet Ave. in 2016. It is member-owned but was open to the general public, as well. Officials have cited as reasons for its struggles the COVID-19 pandemic, and competitors such as Natural Grocers and Costco -- both of which have opened stores in Bismarck in recent years.