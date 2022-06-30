BisMan Community Food Co-op receives $200K grant, hope for the future

The BisMan Community Food Co-op has received a $200,000 federal grant that will get more local food into schools and also help shore up the cooperative's finances.

The Healthy Food Financing Initiative through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development agency provides support for projects that improve access to fresh, healthy foods in underserved areas. The co-op will use the grant to expand Bismarck Public School's Farm to School initiative, which partners with local farmers who provide fresh produce for district schools.

Co-op General Manager Shirley Reese was at a conference in South Dakota when she heard about the grant from her produce manager. She said it's a great step for the co-op.

Reese said she was inspired to apply for the grant after having conversations with Claire Lowstuter, the local foods coordinator at Bismarck Parks and Recreation, and Michelle Wagner, Bismarck Public School's child nutrition director.

"One of the challenges they found was they didn’t have enough staff to be processing food," Reese said. "When produce comes from the farmer, it's not been cut, diced or sliced because a farmer cannot sell it if it is. The farmer would have to have a licensed, inspected kitchen in order to process anything. So when I found out that that was a need, I thought, 'The co-op could meet that need if I can get the money for it.'"

Reese said the grant money can only be used for costs relating to the Farm to School program. The co-op plans to purchase an additional cooler, processing and storage equipment for its facility on East Sweet Avenue in Bismarck, along with a refrigerated vehicle for deliveries. It also plans to hire two more full-time employees.

The funds have to be used within a year of receiving the grant, Reese said. The plan is to set up the program so that it is sustainable and profitable for the co-op and the farmers.

The co-op plans to reach out to other nearby school districts that might be interested in joining the program. Reese said officials hope to eventually extend the program to include rural schools and communities that do not have grocery stores.

"Community is always a big part of what a co-op should be," Reese said. "This is not just about the community that we have right here, but building the fresh food community in our whole state."

Producers who utilize greenhouses, such as Larry's Hydro Lettuce, can provide food throughout the school year, Reese said. She added that farmers who already have contracts with BPS will not be negatively affected. If anything, she said, the program's extension would give those farmers more opportunities to sell their product.

Reese said pricing still needs to be negotiated between farmers, BPS and the co-op but that officials plan to role out the program this fall.

"One thing that is so cool with this grant is it's not a risk for us to try this program," Reese said. "As a business, it's not a strain on our budget and on our payroll. So that gives us the time to really work out the kinks and make this something that is going to be really beneficial."

Reese said the program is a bright note in what has otherwise been another challenging year for the co-op. The increase of fuel prices and cost of goods has led to higher prices at the co-op, which Reese said discourages buyers.

"Every store in town is raising prices and we have to do the same," she said. "It is really hard for the consumer because they are saying, 'Oh my word, I haven't gotten a raise but I still have to feed my family.' So they have to be picky about where they're buying food and we totally understand that, but we still have to make a margin."

Staffing shortages over the past year have been "insurmountable," Reese said. Employees at times were putting in more than 50 hours a week, and Reese was almost working full time in the deli section. The co-op now closes an hour earlier and is no longer open on Sundays. Reese said the co-op recently hired more people, bringing their total number of employees to 21, but will wait before extending its operating hours again.

Despite the hurdles, Reese said, the co-op has great anticipation for what's to come.

The co-op's total debt load between member owner loans and commercial loans a year ago was around $1.5 million. Reese said overall debt has remained the same but a $200,000 COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan the co-op received has made the financial situation less stressful. She added that the Farm to School program will be another needed source of revenue for the co-op.

The co-op is close to meeting a yearlong goal of adding two new vendors each month and also has recently started a food basket program that sells a $40 weekly crate of local produce valued at $50.

Looking ahead, Reese said the co-op hopes to finish fundraising for a match program that will provide SNAP buyers one dollar toward certain products for every dollar they spend in the co-op. The federal SNAP -- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program -- helps low-income people with food purchases.

The co-op also plans to apply for membership in a business services cooperative, which would strengthen its purchasing power, and it's going to renegotiate terms of a major commercial loan.

"We’re excited because we’re moving forward, doing great things and not being worried about how bills are going to get paid," Reese said. "All of that has given us a look at a future that is very hopeful and very bright. We see revenues increasing, we see our farmers thriving and we see ourselves being a big part of keeping fresh food flowing in our state from within our state. What we don’t see is the co-op ending anytime soon."

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.