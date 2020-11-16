Bis-Man Transit to hold hearing on proposed bus route changes

The Bis-Man Transit Board will hold a public hearing Thursday on proposed changes to the Capital Area Transit fixed bus routes.
The CAT routes were changed in 2017, and the number of riders dropped, according to Bis-Man Transit Director Deidre Hughes.
"We've seen a shift in ridership," she said. "We're trying to get it back where it was and then some."
Ridership on CAT buses in 2016 totaled about 126,000; that dropped to 103,000 last year.
One route that drew passenger complaints was the red route, which covers north Bismarck. The route's two-hour timetable made it difficult for some riders to plan their trips effectively. In addition, south Bismarck was not being serviced as well as it was before the last route change, Hughes said.
Bis-Man Transit created a New Route Task Force that has passengers and service providers represented to help develop the new routes. Hughes said the organization received public input for about a month, including through a community questionnaire.
Drivers also play a large role in the design process, Hughes said. They are the ones who interact with passengers every day and see where riders are waiting to be picked up.
"It's a culmination of getting as much input as humanly possible," Hughes said.
The total number of routes is staying the same at six, and there still will be one route that services Mandan. Some will be reverted to the routes they used before the previous change. For more information, go to https://bismantransit.com/route-redesign/.
The public hearing for the route redesign is 10 a.m. Thursday at the Bis-Man Transit office, 3750 E. Rosser Ave.
Residents can comment in person or over Zoom. They also can submit comments by email to info@bismantransit.com with the subject line "Proposed route changes," or by mail or fax (701-258-6752) by 10 a.m. Thursday.
The routes will then go before the Bis-Man Transit Board of Directors and the Bismarck City Commission for final approval.
