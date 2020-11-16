Bis-Man Transit to hold hearing on proposed bus route changes

The Bis-Man Transit Board will hold a public hearing Thursday on proposed changes to the Capital Area Transit fixed bus routes.

The CAT routes were changed in 2017, and the number of riders dropped, according to Bis-Man Transit Director Deidre Hughes.

"We've seen a shift in ridership," she said. "We're trying to get it back where it was and then some."

Ridership on CAT buses in 2016 totaled about 126,000; that dropped to 103,000 last year.

One route that drew passenger complaints was the red route, which covers north Bismarck. The route's two-hour timetable made it difficult for some riders to plan their trips effectively. In addition, south Bismarck was not being serviced as well as it was before the last route change, Hughes said.

Bis-Man Transit created a New Route Task Force that has passengers and service providers represented to help develop the new routes. Hughes said the organization received public input for about a month, including through a community questionnaire.

Drivers also play a large role in the design process, Hughes said. They are the ones who interact with passengers every day and see where riders are waiting to be picked up.