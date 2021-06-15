Bis-Man Transit taking part in National Dump The Pump Day

Bis-Man Transit will join other public transportation systems nationwide in National Dump The Pump Day on Thursday.
The day encourages people to ride public transportation rather than drive a car. Bis-Man Transit will offer free rides for both CAT Bus riders and Paratransit riders, during all hours of operation Thursday.
Questions can be directed to the Bis-Man Transit administrative office at 701-258-6817 or info@bismantransit.com.
