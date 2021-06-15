 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bis-Man Transit taking part in National Dump The Pump Day
0 Comments

Bis-Man Transit taking part in National Dump The Pump Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bis-Man Transit will join other public transportation systems nationwide in National Dump The Pump Day on Thursday.

The day encourages people to ride public transportation rather than drive a car. Bis-Man Transit will offer free rides for both CAT Bus riders and Paratransit riders, during all hours of operation Thursday.

Questions can be directed to the Bis-Man Transit administrative office at 701-258-6817 or info@bismantransit.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Girl Scouts face huge excess of unsold cookies

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News