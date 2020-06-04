Bis-Man Transit names new executive director

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bis-Man Transit Marketing and Administrative Manager Deidre Hughes is the nonprofit's new executive director.

The organization's board of directors named the New Salem native to the position on Thursday. She begins her new duties July 1, succeeding Roy Rickert, who resigned in April after about five years at the helm, telling the Tribune that he had accepted another position out of state.

Bis-Man Transit provides public transportation in the Bismarck-Mandan and Lincoln areas, overseeing the Capital Area Transit bus and paratransit systems.

Hughes has played a role in the nonprofit's coronavirus response, community outreach, budgeting, route alterations, customer service, marketing and mobility management, according to the board.

“One of my biggest focuses with public transportation in the community is to reassess the current fixed routes and work with existing riders, operators, and staff to create new routes that will increase ridership,” she said in a statement, adding that she also will work to integrate more usable and reliable technology for both paratransit and fixed-route riders.