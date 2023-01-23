Bis-Man Transit launches educational videos on bus system

Bis-Man Transit has launched a series of instructional videos aimed at helping area residents understand how to use the Capital Area Transit bus system.

The videos are in nine parts, and cover topics ranging from how to flag down a CAT bus to how to use a bike rack to how to identify the correct bus. Each video is about a minute long. There also are two videos that explain how Bis-Man Transit’s paratransit service works.

Funding was provided through an AARP Community Challenge Grant.

The videos may be found by clicking “How To Ride” under the “Fixed Route” tab at bismantransit.com, or by going to the CAT bus YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/BismarckCATBus.

“In addition to posting them online, we will incorporate them into our travel training, and put them into the hands of various agencies, creating a network that is more comfortable both recommending public transit to its clients and teaching people how to use it,” Bis-Man Transit Executive Director Deidre Hughes said.

The fixed-route CAT public bus system runs five routes in Bismarck and one route in Mandan. The paratransit service provides transportation for those who are incapable of riding the fixed route service, and for people 70 years or older.