Bis-Man Transit hosts 'Stuff the Bus' drive, blood drive

Bis-Man Transit and National Express are holding a “Stuff The Bus” drive from Monday through Dec. 16 to collect needed items for the Aid Inc. nonprofit.

Donations can be made onboard any CAT bus, or dropped off at the Bis-Man Transit office at 3750 E. Rosser Ave., or at the Metropolitan Planning Organization office at 221 N. Fifth St.

Go to bismantransit.com for a list of needed items.

Bis-Man Transit on Friday, Dec. 16, will partner with Vitalant on a blood drive from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the Bis-Man Transit office. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by going to bismantransit.com and clicking on the “Schedule Your Life Saving Appointment” link.

For more information call 701-258-6817 or email info@bismantransit.com.