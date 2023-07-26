The Bismarck City Commission has agreed to help Bis-Man Transit cover a shortage in funding for its after-hours paratransit service this year and next.

Commissioners on Tuesday approved $225,000 for this year and $230,000 for next year, with a hope that the city of Mandan also will chip in.

The funds approved by Bismarck will help the public transportation system cover some of the costs associated with paratransit, which is a door-to-door ride available to people who cannot use fixed route Capital Area Transit bus service — typically seniors and people with disabilities.

Bis-Man Transit is funded through local, state and federal money, along with fares and advertising revenue. Its full operating budget in 2023 was $5.2 million. The service loses roughly $1.35 million per year and has been relying on reserves, which will be gone by 2026 if no changes are implemented, according to Bill Troe, a consultant with SRF Consulting, which is working to update the transit system’s development plan.

The system had funding issues in 2018 and 2019 but federal coronavirus pandemic aid through the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act filled the gap, according to Troe.

Bis-Man Transit since September has been revising its development plan, which it updates every five years. The strategic plan is intended to identify transit needs and propose improvements. Officials are considering several options — short term and long term — to address revenue.

One of the short-term solutions includes requesting funding from local governments to help cover paratransit costs, which Bis-Man Transit began at a July 11 Bismarck City Commission meeting.

Bis-Man Transit at that meeting asked the commission to cover after-hours paratransit costs that remain after federal grant reimbursements. The request was $270,450 in 2022-23 and $276,333 in 2023-24.

Bis-Man Transit is required by the Americans with Disabilities Act to offer paratransit weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. excluding holidays. After-hours service includes Monday through Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m., Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and holidays.

The grant Bis-Man Transit receives from the Federal Transit Administration covers only roughly a quarter of the costs to operate the after-hours service. The grant covers half of the operating contract costs and fuel on after-hour trips, but it does not cover administrative costs.

“The reason we’re just picking the after-hours service or the non-ADA required service is because that would technically be the first service to go when we talk about service reductions,” Bis-Man Transit Executive Director Deidre Hughes said at the July 11 meeting.

The commission did not vote on funding at that meeting, with Mayor Mike Schmitz requesting that Mandan pay a portion of the costs.

At the Tuesday meeting the commission unanimously voted to provide Bis-Man Transit roughly $225,000 from this year’s budget reserve fund and roughly $230,000 from the 2024 budget.

The division of costs was calculated by how much service each city receives. The remaining balance of Bis-Man Transit’s two-year request — about $45,000 each year — will be presented to the Mandan City Commission in the coming months.

Paratransit is critical for seniors who no longer drive, said former Bismarck City Commissioner Nancy Guy, who is state volunteer president for AARP, which advocates for people age 50 and older.

“Not only do they rely on those services to get to work and medical appointments, they also need to move around the community to shop for food, goods and services and socialize with family and friends,” she wrote in an email to commissioners. “Loss of these services would increase isolation for many and make running day-to-day errands very difficult.”

The money provided from this year’s Bismarck budget will require a 2023 budget ordinance amendment. A public hearing will be held Aug. 22, according to city Finance Director Dmitriy Chernyak.

Hughes said at the July 11 commission meeting that the short-term funding fix will “slow the bleed” from cash reserves while transit officials work toward sustainable funding. That might come through a property tax or sales tax request.

Troe said, “There probably isn’t much appetite locally for any kind of property tax adjustment, but there may be a little bit more of an appetite for looking for a sales tax increase.”

The sales tax option could be a tenth-of-a-penny tax in Bismarck, Mandan and Lincoln. If approved in all three municipalities, the funds would total over $2 million annually, according to Troe.