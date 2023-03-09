Bis-Man Transit is accepting applications for seats on its board of directors.

The Bis-Man Transit Board oversees the operation of the paratransit and CAT bus systems in Bismarck-Mandan. One-third of the board is up for election at the annual meeting on April 27. Current board members elect new members and choose officers.

People interested in serving can apply online at www.bismantransit.com. The application also can be emailed to info@bismantransit.com, or mailed to Bis-Man Transit Administration Office, 3750 E. Rosser Ave., Bismarck, ND 58501. The deadline is 8 a.m. on April 21.