Bis-Man Transit accepting board applications

A third of the board is up for election at the annual meeting on April 28. Current board members elect new members. The board also chooses officers.

The board oversees the operation of the paratransit and CAT bus systems in Bismarck-Mandan. People interested in serving can apply at www.bismantransit.com. Applications also can be emailed to info@bismantransit.com, or mailed to the Bis-Man Transit Administration Office at 3750 E. Rosser Ave., Bismarck, ND 58501. The deadline is 9 a.m. on April 18.