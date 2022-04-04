 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Bird scooters back in Bismarck for a 2nd season

  • 0
042921-nws-scooters.jpg (copy)

Anne Brunner checks out a Bird scooter on Fourth Street in downtown Bismarck in April 2021. The battery-powered scooters are available for use by the public, for a fee.

 Tom Stromme

The Birds are back.

The Bismarck City Commission recently approved another agreement with the company that operates the electric rental scooters. They'll be available for a second season in the downtown area.

The two-wheel scooters can be rented between 4 a.m. and midnight via a smartphone app. Users must be at least 18 years old. The scooters can go up to 15 mph and can be driven on the street only within predetermined boundaries. The Bird app shows riders where the scooters are, and where they can and can't be operated or parked. People also can report issues such as damaged or poorly parked scooters through the app.

City commissioners last year approved an ordinance allowing the scooters. There were 8,478 Bird rides in the city last year, 2,313 unique riders and 111 active commuters, according to data from the California-based Bird company provided by the city.

“Scooters make for a useful way to bridge the gap between public transportation and a person’s home or workplace, and helps people get around and maybe even eliminate a trip in the car," City Engineer Gabe Schell said. "More transportation options can bring a lot of benefit to the city."

People are also reading…

A person can be charged with driving under the influence on a Bird scooter, according to City Attorney Jannelle Combs.

More information is at www.bird.cowww.bird.co/blog and https://www.bird.co/blog/community-mode/. Residents with questions about the scooters can reach the company directly at 1-866-205-2442 or hello@bird.co, or go to https://www.bird.co/contact-us/.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

2022 GRAMMY Awards: The Ultimate Recap | THR News

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News