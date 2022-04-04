Bird scooters back in Bismarck for a 2nd season

The Birds are back.

The Bismarck City Commission recently approved another agreement with the company that operates the electric rental scooters. They'll be available for a second season in the downtown area.

The two-wheel scooters can be rented between 4 a.m. and midnight via a smartphone app. Users must be at least 18 years old. The scooters can go up to 15 mph and can be driven on the street only within predetermined boundaries. The Bird app shows riders where the scooters are, and where they can and can't be operated or parked. People also can report issues such as damaged or poorly parked scooters through the app.

City commissioners last year approved an ordinance allowing the scooters. There were 8,478 Bird rides in the city last year, 2,313 unique riders and 111 active commuters, according to data from the California-based Bird company provided by the city.

“Scooters make for a useful way to bridge the gap between public transportation and a person’s home or workplace, and helps people get around and maybe even eliminate a trip in the car," City Engineer Gabe Schell said. "More transportation options can bring a lot of benefit to the city."

A person can be charged with driving under the influence on a Bird scooter, according to City Attorney Jannelle Combs.

More information is at www.bird.co, www.bird.co/blog and https://www.bird.co/blog/community-mode/. Residents with questions about the scooters can reach the company directly at 1-866-205-2442 or hello@bird.co, or go to https://www.bird.co/contact-us/.

