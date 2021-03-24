Bird rental scooters approved by Bismarck City Commission

One hundred electric scooters are coming to Bismarck streets after being approved by the city commission.
Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously OK'd an agreement with Bird, an electric scooter company from California, to provide rental scooters from April through the end of the year.
Bird will deposit the scooters throughout the city for residents to rent. Riders download an app to their phone to activate scooters near them and to pay for their ride. The scooters can go up to 15 mph and can be driven on the street only within predetermined boundaries. If someone tries to drive outside the boundary, the scooter starts to slow down and beep. Bird also will collect and store the scooters during the winter months.
Police Chief Dave Draovitch said the department has no concerns with the scooter program, and Bismarck Downtowners Chief Operating Officer Kate Herzog spoke in favor of the agreement during the public comment portion of Tuesday's meeting.
The commission now will have to change an ordinance that bans motorized scooters from downtown, City Engineer Gabe Schell said.
