Bill would allow cities to enact street utility fees

The city of Bismarck's plan to create a street utility fee could become reality under a bill in the Legislature.

House Bill 1419 would allow cities and counties to levy an infrastructure fee on utility bills in lieu of some special assessments, which are taxes levied against property that benefits from a public project such as a street upgrade. Any proposed fees would have to go to voters for approval.

Bismarck has been looking at how it funds infrastructure for several years. A joint infrastructure and special assessment task force in 2018 recommended the city consider a street utility fee. The task force favored a monthly fee that could be more easily managed by residents, City Administrator Keith Hunke said.

Local governments can't institute an infrastructure fee on their own because of a 2017 law limiting their authority to levy taxes.

A bill in the 2019 legislative session would have allowed cities and counties to institute an infrastructure tax on utility bills. Lawmakers ultimately commissioned a study on special assessments during the 2019-20 interim. The interim Taxation Committee, which reviewed the study, did not make any recommendations to the 2021 Legislature.

