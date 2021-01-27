Bill would allow cities to enact street utility fees

The city of Bismarck's plan to create a street utility fee could become reality under a bill in the Legislature.
House Bill 1419 would allow cities and counties to levy an infrastructure fee on utility bills in lieu of some special assessments, which are taxes levied against property that benefits from a public project such as a street upgrade. Any proposed fees would have to go to voters for approval.
Bismarck has been looking at how it funds infrastructure for several years. A joint infrastructure and special assessment task force in 2018 recommended the city consider a street utility fee. The task force favored a monthly fee that could be more easily managed by residents, City Administrator Keith Hunke said.
Local governments can't institute an infrastructure fee on their own because of a 2017 law limiting their authority to levy taxes.
A bill in the 2019 legislative session would have allowed cities and counties to institute an infrastructure tax on utility bills. Lawmakers ultimately commissioned a study on special assessments during the 2019-20 interim. The interim Taxation Committee, which reviewed the study, did not make any recommendations to the 2021 Legislature.
Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, who spearheaded the 2019 legislation, introduced House Bill 1419 this session. Along with property taxes, special assessments are one of the issues Dockter hears about from constituents the most, he said. A street utility fee would allow residents to pay $30 to $40 per month rather than thousands of dollars on special assessments, he said.
During a meeting between Bismarck officials and local legislators in December, some lawmakers wanted to know how the city planned to address existing special assessment debt while levying a new tax. A provision in the 2021 bill specifies that municipalities must use revenue from the utility fee to pay off outstanding bonds issued for infrastructure improvement.
Hunke told the Tribune the city is "very pleased" with the legislation.
"Our priority is getting it out of committee with a do-pass recommendation," he said.
The Bismarck City Commission got an idea of what its street utility fee could look like on Jan. 12. Consulting firm AE2S presented a fee structure that the commission could modify. The fee would replace street maintenance special assessments. It would not replace other types of special assessments, such as those levied for storm water infrastructure improvements.
The structure has three tiers for residential properties organized by square footage, and commercial tiers organized by parcel size and how much traffic the property generates. A portion of the total fee would go to paying off existing special assessment debt.
The House Political Subdivisions Committee will hear the bill at 9 a.m. Friday in Room 327B at the Capitol. To submit testimony remotely, go to http://bit.ly/3iQzVRW.
