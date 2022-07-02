Beyond the streets: Bismarck grapples with homelessness

Jamie Bilstad lost his job at a nursery last winter. Unable to make rent, he lost his apartment.

Bilstad is now a member of Bismarck's homeless community, which numbers in the dozens.

With nowhere to go, he walked from place to place for weeks buying a cup of coffee here, a breakfast sandwich there and spending much of his time at the public library to stay warm. Free meals at Heaven's Helpers Soup Cafe and The Banquet have helped stave off the pangs of hunger while he searches for another job so he can save money and move to Texas to be near his brother.

On this early March night, with the temperature outside sinking to 4 degrees, he's resting on the floor in a corner of the entrance to Ministry on the Margins, a nonprofit volunteer-based ecumenical ministry.

In late January the organization started an “Overnight Coffee House” pilot project from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. seven days a week. People can come off the street and get a cup of coffee and a snack, blankets and a pillow.

“I honestly don’t know where (else) I would go,” Bilstad said.

Getting a count

Homelessness is a year-round problem in North Dakota, with the harsh winters and the sometimes sizzling summers, and it's a complex issue to solve. It's hard to even get a handle on how many people need help.

To the casual eye in the early morning hours of Jan. 27, the streets of Bismarck looked void of foot traffic. It was a blustery 10 degrees outside, with snow flurries visible in the glow of the street lights.

It was another cold, unforgiving winter night in North Dakota, but Ministry on the Margins Behavioral Health Specialist Kacey Peterson and Case Manager Ashley Jahner were roaming the downtown streets and south Bismarck neighborhoods in a minivan. Both can distinguish between a person walking across a parking lot to a destination, and a person walking on a sidewalk with seemingly no purpose -- and no home.

Peterson and Jahner were part of the "Point in Time" count of the homeless in Bismarck-Mandan. Eighteen volunteers drove and walked the streets, alleys, tree lines, parks and areas behind buildings from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. looking for people sleeping outside in the frigid weather.

As Peterson and Jahner crossed the railroad tracks on Third Street, a silhouetted figure in the distance caught their eye. They drove around the block and pulled up beside a Native American woman in her early 30s.

Peterson asked if she had a warm, safe place to spend the night. The woman -- who had previously been staying with a man who physically abused her -- said she was now staying with a guy who was treating her OK, and that “It’s better than sleeping outside.”

This year's count estimated 610 people statewide as being homeless, an increase of 62 from 2021. Eighty-three are considered unsheltered.

In the 10 counties of Region 7, which includes Burleigh and Morton counties, there were 120 people living in a sheltered environment and 38 without any form of shelter.

'Trying not to die'

Frank Walker is one of them.

For the past two years, he's been walking the streets. He acknowledges he's an alcoholic. He's waiting for his wife, who was recently released from prison but is still living at a halfway house.

“Tonight’s actually nice compared to other nights with the wind,” Walker said during an early March night. “I wear two pairs of pants, two jackets and two socks.”

He owns one pair of well-worn black leather shoes. His only form of identification is a red plastic wristband with his name, picture and date of birth. It came from his last stint at the local jail.

He had an uncle and a friend who both died from exposure during past winters.

“You can’t just lay down in the wintertime, because you freeze,” Walker said. “I walk around and not freeze to death. I’m just trying to stay alive. I’m trying not to die.”

On this night, he knocks on the Ministry on the Margins door. Through the glass, Sister Kathleen Atkinson, founder and executive director, recognizes him.

“He’s one of the good ones,” she says with affection.

Maturing ministry

Ministry on the Margins staff and volunteers have earned a reputation for being nonjudgmental, compassionate, determined and willing to listen. That helps break down barriers and build a trusting relationship.

The ministry is in a renovated car dealership. Atkinson sees the space inside as a warm place for the homeless to get off the streets, if only for a few hours.

“Our homeless people are so tired ... so tired," she said. "Imagine the sleep deprivation of walking day and night to survive. In a way we are a Band-Aid. But on the other hand, we need Band-Aids. If I cut myself, the Band-Aid stops the bleeding, and then I can do the healing.”

In nine years the organization has grown from a small basement office in downtown Bismarck with Atkinson and a handful of volunteers to its current location with paid full-time staff and countless volunteer help. With an expanded food pantry, donated clothing and a point of entry site to line people up with needed services, the organization has made a name for itself.

“We have office cred and we have street cred,” Atkinson said.

Shelter goal

Several blocks away is the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way emergency shelter. It's a clean and sober facility, with residents taking breathalyzer tests each night. New clients must take a urine test.

On an early March night, the bunk beds are full.

Angela Buckley, 39, and her fiance, Aaron Stanley, have filled two beds since moving to Bismarck in November because they couldn't find housing on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. She sleeps in the women’s dorm while he stays in the more crowded men’s dorm across the hall.

“I feel comfortable here for the most part,” Buckley said. “It’s a good shelter. I like the fact that you have to be clean (sober). (The staff) is so welcoming.”

The shelter came to be after the Ruth Meiers Hospitality House men’s shelter closed in October 2017. With a winter storm hitting the area, the Missouri Valley Homeless Coalition and other agencies asked United Way to open a temporary shelter.

Five years later in partnership with Community Works North Dakota, the shelter is operating in a permanent building housing 52 men and women with another 28 in other locations. That's despite the loss of ongoing city backing. The United Way received $250,000 from the city last year, but the money runs out this fall, and city commissioners have decided not to continue annual funding due to budget constraints.

United Way still plans to renovate the 3,200-square-foot shelter and build an addition more than doubling the space. The organization plans to fund the $3.25 million project with donations and hopes to complete it this year.

But the bigger space won’t translate to more beds.

“The goal is to get people into permanent housing and have higher-quality services to be able to expedite people out of the shelter and link them up to services to stay out of the shelter,” Executive Director Jena Gullo said.

Finding housing

Boosting affordable housing is one potential way to address homelessness.

A 2020 North Dakota Housing Finance Agency study indicated more than 39% of the state’s renters were spending more than the recommended one-third of their income on housing.

An efficiency apartment in the Bismarck metro area rents for about $700 a month, with a two-bedroom apartment going for nearly $900, according to a HUD analysis.

Rental assistance is one remedy, but only one in four families in the state needing assistance actually receive vouchers, according to the state study.

The North Dakota Rent Help program established by state agencies with $352 million in federal funding during the coronavirus pandemic is helping bridge that gap. The program has doled out about $200 million of the aid but might have to return nearly $150 million if the money can't be spent by September 2024. The agency has been working to improve the application and payment processing times.

The Housing Finance Agency study also found that there is a shortage of 13,000 affordable rental units statewide for those with extremely low incomes.

In Burleigh County, the shortage is estimated at 150 single units and 50 family size rental units. The Burleigh County Housing Authority oversees 289 low-income housing units, and helps with rental assistance in 840 single and family units, including the 40 one-bedroom apartments in the recently constructed Edwinton Place for those facing chronic homelessness due to mental illness or addiction.

The Housing Finance Agency is providing financial incentives to organizations such as Fargo-based Beyond Shelter Inc. and Mandan-based Lewis and Clark Group to build or rehabilitate low-income housing units.

The Lewis and Clark group is taking over the affordable living unit properties in western North Dakota once owned by Lutheran Social Services, which filed for bankruptcy last year following financial problems associated with its affordable housing program. In Bismarck, Lewis and Clark is renovating 120 units in the former Ruth Meiers Hospitality House.

Stopping the cycle

Building more affordable housing won't solve all of the root causes of homelessness. Poverty, lack of transportation, discrimination, poor credit, criminal records, and alcohol and drug addiction all are factors.

“We’re really trying to look from that 30,000-foot view so that we can more accurately address the challenges that legitimately exist that create an environment where someone isn’t able to pull themselves out,” said Mark Heinert, president of the Missouri Valley Coalition for Homeless People, a group of providers, agencies, churches, public entities and community members dedicated to the motto “Everyone deserves the right to have a place to call home."

One effective remedy is to have agencies and organizations coordinate on such things as addiction treatment, housing applications and mental health care.

“The real key is that we’re all speaking the same language and we are assessing people and then we’re providing services for people based on their vulnerability,” Heinert said.

The implementation of a "housing first" approach to end homelessness is an important step, according to Heinert.

Housing First

The philosophy is that housing is a basic necessity for those coping with alcohol or substance abuse. It’s in contrast to the "treatment first" model in which people have to become clean and sober before gaining access to emergency shelters or housing.

“It’s easy to be judgmental and say they 'need to get their stuff together' versus it’s really complicated, and these individuals are going to struggle and perhaps we need to be more compassionate in figuring out how this can be done," Heinert said. "It’s much more affordable and it’s much more effective to keep people housed.”

Shawnell Willer, continuum of care grant coordinator at the Housing Finance Agency, cited three permanent multi-unit housing projects as examples of success: Edwinton Place in Bismarck, LaGrave on First in Grand Forks and Cooper House in Fargo.

"They continuously successfully house individuals, and it becomes more apparent this is the best practice,” Willer said.

Atikinson, at Ministry on the Margins, considers the "housing first" model a moral thing to do.

“Do people deserve to be inside and sheltered or is it something we earn?" Atkinson said. “Just because you can’t afford livable housing does not mean that you should have a dirty, scratchy blanket."

Street outreach

Before officials can get the homeless into affordable housing, they need to reach out to them where they are -- on the streets.

As part of Ministry on the Margins' outreach program, Peterson and Jahner drive a minivan two days a week around the streets and parks of Bismarck with backpacks containing waters, snacks and gift cards, and a sack full of breakfast sandwiches and coffee from a local restaurant.

“Street outreach says you don’t need to always get here during our office hours and come to us,” Atkinson said. “We’re going to go where you are at with a cup of hot coffee with kindness."

She wants people in Bismarck-Mandan to think of the homeless population on a personal level.

"What do I want for my family? Do I want that for another family? I think that’s a hard thing for people to get around until you’ve been there,” Atkinson said.

Frank Walker, the man waiting for his wife in a halfway house, has been there, and still is. On that early March night, he couldn't wait for warmer weather.

“I’ll sleep in the park all summer,” he said.

Reach Mike McCleary at 701-250-8206 or mike.mccleary@bismarcktribune.com.

