The city of Bismarck is accepting applications for grants through an initiative aimed at addressing some of the root causes of crisis homelessness.

The city launched the public-private Better Bismarck campaign late last year to help address addiction and mental health issues that can lead to homelessness. The city is matching text-to-give-donations dollar-for-dollar using up to $17,396 it received through a multidistrict lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The effort has collected a little more than $14,000 in donations, according to city spokesman Kalen Ost.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch is leading the initiative.

“Up until now, we have spoken generally about how this campaign can help some of the most vulnerable people in our community," she said. "As we start to receive applications and move forward with that process, we begin to learn specifically how these fundraising efforts will truly benefit our community."

Applications for grants are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 1. Application criteria and materials can be found at bit.ly/3KCUdhh.

Applicants may apply for up to $25,000, according to Ost. A committee will review and score requests, and make recommendations by May 15. The City Commission will vote on final approval at its May 23 meeting. Funds are expected to be available for distribution on June 1.

“This project wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity of so many people and organizations,” Moch said. “We could not have done this without that investment."

People wishing to contribute can text “BetterBis” to 801801, or go to https://donorbox.org/better-bismarck.