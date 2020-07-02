Barrel racer Britany Diaz back home for Mandan Rodeo Days

Both of their seasons had been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Since the Houston Rodeo was canceled in March, they did not get a chance to compete until June.

“Isaac was in the middle of his set in Houston and they stopped the rodeo right in the middle of it and sent everyone home,” Diaz said. “After that, we didn't have a single rodeo to go to.”

While the cancellations were a challenging time, one plus side for the couple is that they got to spend more time with their 1-year-old daughter, Whitlee.

During a regular season, the couple would have to work around each other’s schedules when taking care of Whitlee. Diaz said that Whitlee travels well and enjoys going to the rodeos.

“She absolutely loves the horses,” Diaz said. “It's so nice because there's people our age that have kids that are her age, too, that she can play and hang out with whenever we’re at rodeos.”

Now that rodeos are starting again, competitors are eager to get back into the arena and start racking up winnings before finals.

While there would normally be around 140 barrel racers at a rodeo in North Dakota, there are 238 competing at the 2020 Mandan Rodeo.