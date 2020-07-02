Barrel racer Britany Diaz back home for Mandan Rodeo Days

North Dakota native Britany Diaz will compete Saturday in a record-breaking Mandan Rodeo Days.
Diaz lived on a ranch in Solen and was always around horses growing up. She started out as a team roper before she did barrel racing.
“Some of the people that I roped with in high school had a barrel horse that their daughter used to run, just kind of sitting at their place and they said if I was going to go to the rodeo I just as well should be running barrels too,” she said. “So they sent this mare up to me and I ended up making nationals twice on her in high school.”
After getting her official rodeo permit in 2008, she won the Badlands Circuit year-end title in 2009 and became the first barrel racer from North Dakota to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in 2011. She qualified again in 2014.
During that time, she met and traveled with barrel racer Lisa Lockhart.
“She was a very good role model and she taught me a lot,” Diaz said. “She showed me the ropes on what I needed to do and she ended up turning into a really good friend of mine.”
Diaz met her husband, six-time qualifying saddle bronc rider Isaac Diaz, in 2010 at the Canadian Finals. They later got married in 2013.
Both of their seasons had been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Since the Houston Rodeo was canceled in March, they did not get a chance to compete until June.
“Isaac was in the middle of his set in Houston and they stopped the rodeo right in the middle of it and sent everyone home,” Diaz said. “After that, we didn't have a single rodeo to go to.”
While the cancellations were a challenging time, one plus side for the couple is that they got to spend more time with their 1-year-old daughter, Whitlee.
During a regular season, the couple would have to work around each other’s schedules when taking care of Whitlee. Diaz said that Whitlee travels well and enjoys going to the rodeos.
“She absolutely loves the horses,” Diaz said. “It's so nice because there's people our age that have kids that are her age, too, that she can play and hang out with whenever we’re at rodeos.”
Now that rodeos are starting again, competitors are eager to get back into the arena and start racking up winnings before finals.
While there would normally be around 140 barrel racers at a rodeo in North Dakota, there are 238 competing at the 2020 Mandan Rodeo.
“Normally on the Fourth of July, there's so many rodeos for people to go to and now the numbers are huge and it's really tough,” Diaz said. “You almost have to have the ride of your life to even place because everybody is at all of the rodeos now.”
Mandan Rodeo Chairman Jason Mittelstadt said that typically the Mandan Rodeo would have around 450 competitors. This year, there will be 1,062 with nearly all of the top 20 contestants in each event competing.
“Everybody who's anybody is going to be there,” Mittelstadt said. “It’s phenomenal.”
Even though there is more competition and new COVID-19 guidelines to follow, Diaz is excited to be competing back at home.
“I've always liked the Mandan Rodeo,” Diaz said. “It's one of my favorites because my family can come and watch. We live in Texas so they don't get to come and watch me as nearly as much as they used to. It's nice to get to come home and have my family be able to come watch.”
Rodeo performances will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The barrel racing slack will start at 8 a.m. Saturday. More information is available at mandanrodeo.com/schedule.
