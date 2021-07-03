Banjo-wielding Uncle Sam aims to preserve history with music

If you visit the local farmer's market or the historical forts across the state, you might run into Uncle Sam playing some Civil War-era songs on the banjo. The man strumming and singing is actually Mandan resident Gary R. Miller.
When he's not donning his star-spangled top hat and striped pants, Miller, 64, is a dental laboratory technician. While performing, he likes to educate his audience about the history of the music and the banjo itself.
"Part of my mission is to get more people interested in playing the banjo because it is America's instrument," Miller said. "I try to get rid of some of the lies and misconceptions about banjos; there’s quite a bit of that out there."
While Miller has been performing for years, he didn't always go as Uncle Sam. He first taught himself how to play banjo after taking guitar lessons at the University of Wisconsin in 1978. Years later, he met his musically inclined wife.
"My wife and I, we always loved folk music, it kind of brought us together in the first place," Miller said. "I met her at a teacher’s college in Minnesota. One day I stopped by the women’s dorm and there was this gorgeous blonde playing an Appalachian dulcimer and I just couldn’t help myself."
After getting married and having two daughters, Miller came up with the idea of starting a singing family. Their heritage music group, called Family Folk, first started out performing at nursing homes before traveling across the state to play at historical sites as reenactors in period clothing. The musical family played together for about eight years. Miller said it was fun while it lasted.
"My girls grew up, moved away and my wife passed away about seven years ago from cancer," he said. "But I still wanted to keep on performing like I always have been."
Now that he was going solo, Miller wanted to come up with a character. He thought of going as a cowboy or lumberjack before finally settling on the perfect persona.
"One day it hit me -- I’m tall and skinny, and my beard is turning white, so I can pretend to be Uncle Sam and play my banjo," he said.
Miller has been playing the banjo as Uncle Sam for almost five years now. He also will play as an 1875 soldier at Fort Sisseton and Fort Stevenson from time to time. He said he is usually booked around the Fourth of July when people are looking for more patriotic music. While last year was terrible for gigs due to the pandemic, he said, he has gotten some more performances in this year.
"My favorite song to play on the banjo is an old Stephen Foster song -- he was the one who wrote 'Oh! Susanna.' He also wrote a song called 'Hard Times' and I played that one a lot last year," Miller said with a laugh.
He said his favorite part of being Uncle Sam is getting to play in front of an audience and sharing his love of music. He hopes his playing will inspire interest in the banjo and its history.
"It's one of the things I’ve always loved about folk music -- there's no fakeness about the relationship between the performer and the audience," Miller said. "The performer makes the audience happy and the audience makes the performer happy. I just love that symbiosis."