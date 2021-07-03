Banjo-wielding Uncle Sam aims to preserve history with music

"My girls grew up, moved away and my wife passed away about seven years ago from cancer," he said. "But I still wanted to keep on performing like I always have been."

Now that he was going solo, Miller wanted to come up with a character. He thought of going as a cowboy or lumberjack before finally settling on the perfect persona.

"One day it hit me -- I’m tall and skinny, and my beard is turning white, so I can pretend to be Uncle Sam and play my banjo," he said.

Miller has been playing the banjo as Uncle Sam for almost five years now. He also will play as an 1875 soldier at Fort Sisseton and Fort Stevenson from time to time. He said he is usually booked around the Fourth of July when people are looking for more patriotic music. While last year was terrible for gigs due to the pandemic, he said, he has gotten some more performances in this year.

"My favorite song to play on the banjo is an old Stephen Foster song -- he was the one who wrote 'Oh! Susanna.' He also wrote a song called 'Hard Times' and I played that one a lot last year," Miller said with a laugh.

He said his favorite part of being Uncle Sam is getting to play in front of an audience and sharing his love of music. He hopes his playing will inspire interest in the banjo and its history.

"It's one of the things I’ve always loved about folk music -- there's no fakeness about the relationship between the performer and the audience," Miller said. "The performer makes the audience happy and the audience makes the performer happy. I just love that symbiosis."

