Back-to-school clothing event set Thursday
Youthworks is hosting its annual “We’ve Got You Covered” event on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Bismarck High School.

The event provides back-to-school clothing at no cost to middle school and high school youth and their families. Youthworks anticipates serving more than 1,000 young people at this year’s event.

Youthworks partners with Plato’s Closet, which collects clothing donations. Volunteers from the United Way Day of Caring set up for the event.

More information can be found on the Youthworks Facebook page at www.facebook.com/youthworksnd.

