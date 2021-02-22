 Skip to main content
Attempted murder charge filed in Saturday road rage incident

A Bismarck man arrested Saturday after an alleged road rage incident has been charged with attempted murder.

Police say Raymond Moniz, 41, hit another man with his vehicle and left the scene. He turned himself in Sunday morning.

The 33-year-old man who was struck left his vehicle during a road rage incident with Moniz, and Moniz hit him with his vehicle, authorities said. The man was thrown on the hood of the vehicle, hit the windshield and rolled off. His injuries were not life-threatening, according to Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner. The man declined transportation to a hospital.

Moniz also is charged with a misdemeanor for not reporting the incident. He was in custody pending $150,000 cash bail. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Raymond Moniz

Raymond Moniz

 PROVIDED

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

