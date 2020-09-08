Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 9

AREA SPORTS
TWO LARKS NAMED NWL ALL-STARS
Four players from the North Dakota pod were selected for the 2020 Northwoods League postseason all-star team.
Chase Adkison, a redshirt freshman catcher at Boise State, and Wyatt Ulrich, a senior outfielder from Richmond, were honored from the pod champion Bismarck Larks.
Adkison hit .340 with three doubles, one triple, one homer and 20 RBIs in 24 games for the Larks. Ullrich, in his fourth season with the Larks, hit .375 with four doubles, three triples, one homer, 14 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 26 games.
John Wilson, a junior left-handed pitcher from Old Dominion, was selected from the pod runner-up Mandan Flickertails. Wilson signed with the Minnesota Twins organization in August after going 2-2 with one save and a 0.00 ERA in 22 innings, walking two and striking out 19 in five appearances in Bismarck.
Calen Schwabe, a junior outfielder from North Dakota State, was honored from the Bismarck Bull Moose. The Thompson, N.D., native hit .297 with one double, three RBIs and three stolen bases in 25 games.
CENTURY, LEM TOP VOLLEYBALL POLLS
Century and Langdon-Edmore-Munich remain atop the North Dakota high school volleyball polls this week.
The Patriots got all 13 first-place votes in the Class A poll. Century (2-0) finished with 65 points in balloting by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
Jamestown (3-0) edged West Fargo (6-1) for second in the poll.
Legacy (12-0) received votes in the poll.
Langdon-Edmore-Munich (1-0) got all 13 first-place votes in the Class B poll.
Linton-HMB (3-0) edged Thompson (2-0) for second.
Dickinson Trinity (2-0) is No. 6 and Hettinger-Scranton (3-0) No. 10.
Carrington (1-1) and Beulah (2-0) received votes.
MCQUADE TOURNEY RAISES $84K
Despite being canceled by the pandemic, the McQuade Softball Tournament still raised $84,000 for charities in the Bismarck and Mandan communities.
Anarchy Bats contributed $25,000 from its commemorative bats sales to tournament charities. Local businesses, fans, umpires and teams who had already registered donated as well.
The 46th annual tournament in 2021 is scheduled June 25-27.
