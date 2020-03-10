Area Sports Briefs: March 11

AREA BRIEFS

MANDAN'S MORGAN EXCELS IN ECAC

Former Mandan High School goalie Lucy Morgan has picked up two Eastern College Athletic Conference awards as a freshman.

Morgan was named third-team all-conference and earned a spot on the ECAC all-rookie team. She is the first St. Lawrence University goaltender to make the all-rookie team since 2012.

Morgan has appeared in 29 of the Saints' 35 games with 25 starts. She has an 8-12-7 record with four shutouts. Her goals-against average is 1.83 with a .928 save percentage. Her save percentage is third best in the ECAC. She has been named conference goaltender of the week twice.

As a high school player Morgan spent two seasons at Mandan High School before moving on the Maple Grove, Minn., for two seasons.

St. Lawrence University is located at Canton, N.Y.

PHILLIES TOP TWINS

Philadelphia star Bryce Harper exited after getting hit by a pitch in his left foot in the first inning. He later said he felt fine.