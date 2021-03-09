Area Sports Briefs: March 10

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

U-MARY VOLLEYBALL HOSTS MINOT

The University of Mary hosts Minot State in a nonconference match tonight at the McDowell Activity Center.

The match starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the first 100 spectators. Admittance is free. Gates open at 5.

It's the first match for the Marauders against an NCAA opponent since November, 2019.

The match also will be streamed live at www.goumary.com/coverage.

IOWA PLAYERS SIGNS WITH BSC

JJ Ritter of Charles City, Iowa has signed with the Bismarck State College baseball team.

Ritter is a two-time all-conference player. In his junior season, he hit .300 with four doubles, one triple and one home run.

Defensively, Ritter has played outfield and shortstop.

