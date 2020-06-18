Area Sports Briefs: June 19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

BISMARCK MARATHON ON AS PLANNED

The 40th Annual Bismarck Marathon is on as scheduled Sept. 17-19 at Cottonwood Park.

The race will include social distancing guidelines related to COVID-19. The exact details remain in the works, according to a press release.

Registered runners are eligible for a full refund, excluding processing fees, if the event is canceled before Aug. 21. Cost to participate increases after July 1.

Additionally, if the races are canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, participants can receive a full refund, excluding fees, apply the fee to their 2021 registration or offer it as a charitable donation.

Race events planned include: full and half marathons, marathon relay, 5K and 10K runs, motivational mile and kids marathon. Each race is limited to 500 participants.

More information is available at https://thebismarckmarathon.com/.

ST. THOMAS ALLOWED TO PURSUE D-I

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The University of St. Thomas gained NCAA support for the Minnesota school's bid to move its athletic programs directly from Division III to Division I.