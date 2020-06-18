Area Sports Briefs: June 19

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
BISMARCK MARATHON ON AS PLANNED
The 40th Annual Bismarck Marathon is on as scheduled Sept. 17-19 at Cottonwood Park.
The race will include social distancing guidelines related to COVID-19. The exact details remain in the works, according to a press release.
Registered runners are eligible for a full refund, excluding processing fees, if the event is canceled before Aug. 21. Cost to participate increases after July 1.
Additionally, if the races are canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, participants can receive a full refund, excluding fees, apply the fee to their 2021 registration or offer it as a charitable donation.
Race events planned include: full and half marathons, marathon relay, 5K and 10K runs, motivational mile and kids marathon. Each race is limited to 500 participants.
More information is available at https://thebismarckmarathon.com/.
ST. THOMAS ALLOWED TO PURSUE D-I
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The University of St. Thomas gained NCAA support for the Minnesota school's bid to move its athletic programs directly from Division III to Division I.
The NCAA's Division I council announced after a committee meeting that St. Thomas can make a formal request to waive reclassification rules that currently mandate a 12-year process with a stop in Division II. The NCAA said the Division I council will vote by April on a proposal to alter those rules to allow any Division III school to move directly to Division I in a five-year reclassification process, provided certain criteria are satisfied.
St. Thomas, a private Catholic institution of about 6,000 undergraduate students in St. Paul, Minnesota, has been ejected from its Division III league for competitive reasons. St. Thomas will play its final season in the 100-year-old Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference during the 2020-21 school year. If the NCAA approves, the Summit League will be the primary home for the Tommies in all sports but football and hockey.
