Area Sports Briefs: July 29

LARKS DEFEAT BULL MOOSE
Christian Padilla snapped a 2-2 tie with a two-out, two-run single in the top of the sixth and Yassir Kahook combined with two relievers on a five-hitter as the Bismarck Larks defeated the Bismarck Bull Moose on Tuesday night.
The Larks improved to 18-9, moving into a first-place with the Mandan Flickertails atop the Northwoods League’s North Dakota pod.
Kahook (3-1) pitched six strong innings, allowing two runs – one of them earned – on three hits. The University of Toledo freshman right-hander walked three and struck out three.
Wes Harper went two innings, allowing one hit and striking out three and Jordan Chappell worked the ninth to pick up his second save. Chappell, a junior from Minot State, allowed one hit and struck out two.
Connor Henriques delivered a two-out RBI single in the top of the first to stake the Larks to a 1-0 lead.
The Bull Moose took advantage of a pair of Larks errors in the home half of the first to even it up.
Trey Woolsey’s RBI single in the fourth gave the Larks back the lead, but it was short-lived.
Torin Montgomery hit a solo homer with one out in the bottom of the frame. The Boise State sophomore’s second homer of the season made it 2-2.
Wyatt Ulrich had three hits and scored a run for the Larks, who outhit the Bull Moose 11-5. Henriques also had three hits, scored two runs and drove in one.
Montgomery had two hits, including the round-tripper, for the Bull Moose.
The Bull Moose (5-23) are off on Wednesday while the Larks (18-9) take on the Flickertails (18-9) at 7:05 p.m. at Municipal Ballpark.
SUMMIT LEAGUE WILL DELAY START OF FALL SPORTS
The Summit League announced on Tuesday that its Presidents Council agreed to delay the start of fall sports until Sept. 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league, which includes North Dakota and North Dakota State, will play a conference-only schedule for men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. Men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis will also begin on Sept. 23, along with the non-traditional seasons for baseball and softball.
Training and practice are allowed at the discretion of each school in accordance with NCAA regulations and local health and safety guidelines, according to the conference’s release.
Along with UND and NDSU, other Summit League schools include Denver, Missouri-Kansas City, Nebraska-Omaha, Oral Roberts, South Dakota, South Dakota State and Western Illinois.
MIAC MOVES FALL SPORTS TO SPRING
The NCAA Division III Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is moving its fall sports to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league announced on Tuesday.
Cross country, football, soccer and volleyball competition will be moved to the spring. The league will allow men’s and women’s golf and tennis to compete against league opponents in the fall with health guidelines.
MIAC schools include Augsburg, Bethel, Carleton, Concordia (Moorhead), Gustavus Adolphus, Hamline, Macalester, Saint Benedict, St. Catherine, St. John’s (Minn.), St. Mary’s (Minn.), St. Olaf and St. Thomas.
