Area Sports Briefs: July 29

LARKS DEFEAT BULL MOOSE

Christian Padilla snapped a 2-2 tie with a two-out, two-run single in the top of the sixth and Yassir Kahook combined with two relievers on a five-hitter as the Bismarck Larks defeated the Bismarck Bull Moose on Tuesday night.

The Larks improved to 18-9, moving into a first-place with the Mandan Flickertails atop the Northwoods League’s North Dakota pod.

Kahook (3-1) pitched six strong innings, allowing two runs – one of them earned – on three hits. The University of Toledo freshman right-hander walked three and struck out three.

Wes Harper went two innings, allowing one hit and striking out three and Jordan Chappell worked the ninth to pick up his second save. Chappell, a junior from Minot State, allowed one hit and struck out two.

Connor Henriques delivered a two-out RBI single in the top of the first to stake the Larks to a 1-0 lead.

The Bull Moose took advantage of a pair of Larks errors in the home half of the first to even it up.

Trey Woolsey’s RBI single in the fourth gave the Larks back the lead, but it was short-lived.