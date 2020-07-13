Area Sports Briefs: July 14

AREA SPORTS
GUSTAVSSON TO COACH MANDAN SOFTBALL
Mike Gustavsson has been promoted to head girls softball coach at Mandan High.
Gustavsson has spent the past three years as an assistant coach for the Braves. He has over 20 years coaching experience, including 15 years in the Babe Ruth baseball program, 15 years with the Century High baseball team and three with the 18U fastpitch program.
"We’re proud to announce the hiring of Mike as the second head coach of our softball program," Mandan Athletic Director Mark Wiest said. "We’re excited about the wealth of knowledge that Mike will bring to the program."
A graduate of Hibbing (Minn.) High School, Gustavsson played college baseball at Hibbing Community College, Nebraska-Omaha and the University of Mary. He holds a bachelor's degree in physical education and a master's of athletic administration and physical education.
"Mike has a tremendous amount of experience, a strong softball background and has been instrumental in the development and growth of the youth softball program in Mandan," Wiest said. "We look forward to Mike working on the continued growth and success of our softball program.”
Gustavsson is a teacher at St. Anne's in Bismarck. He replaces Ryne Jungling, who stepped down as coach in the spring.
ZASTOUPIL FIRES PRAIRIE WEST ACE
Jim Zastoupil made a hole-in-one at Prairie West Golf Course on Monday.
Zastoupil aced the 110-year 12th hole, using an 8-iron.
Witnesses were Mark Hatman, Josh DeShaw and Jeff Engelsen.
NDSU TO INDUCT EIGHT INTO HOF
Lindsey (Graham) Gustafson, Chuck Klabo, Dr. Andrew Moen, Andi (Noel) Olsonawski, Nick Severson, Jill (Theeler) Schlekeway, Nicole (Vandenbos) Hurt and Don Larson will be inducted into the Bison Hall of Fame.
The 49th hall of fame class at North Dakota State will be inducted on Friday, Oct. 2.
Gustafson was a three-time All-American in softball from 2001-2004 as a pitcher/outfielder. She holds the career record for strikeouts with 1,019.
Klabo, an offensive tackle in football, was an All-American selection in the 200 season.
Moen was a seven-time NCAA Division II All-American in track and field from 1998-2004 as a distance runner.
Olsonawski earned seven All-American honors as a multi-eventer from 1998-2001.
Severson won back-to-back D-II heavyweight championships in wrestling in 2001-02. His career record was 70-22.
Schlekeway was a 19-time All-American in track and field from 1998-2002 in sprints and relays.
Hurt is NDSU's all-time leader in points in women's soccer. She totaled 122 points with 50 goals and 22 assists, playing for the Bison from 1996-2000.
Larson earned 60 coach of the year honors in his 42-year coaching career in track and field and cross country. Larson's teams won 55 conference championships combined in the North Central Conference and Summit League.
