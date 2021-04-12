Area Sports Briefs: April 13

Bolibruch blazed the second-fastest time (13.96 seconds) in NCAA Division II so far this season in the prelims of the 100-meter hurdles on Saturday at the South Dakota Challenge in Vermillion. In the finals, the junior from Jamestown, Rhode Island, placed third against primarily D-I competition with a time of 14.04. She was top the D-II placer in the race.

Bolibruch helped the Marauders to a second-place finish in the 15-team meet.

The Marauders compete in the Dragon Twilight Meet on Thursday in Moorhead.

NDSU'S LANCE TO BE FEATURED

Trey Lance will be featured in an ESPN series of specials on college quarterbacks, titled "QB12" in advance of the upcoming NFL draft.

Hosted by ESPN Emmy-winning college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, the former North Dakota State quarterback will be spotlighted on Monday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Other quarterbacks who will have shows dedicated to them include Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones, Justin Fields, Kyle Trask and Zach Wilson.

Lance led NDSU to the FCS national championship in 2019. He played in the Bison's lone fall game in last October, before opting out of the spring season to prepare for the NFL draft, which will be held April 29-May 1.