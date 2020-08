Area Sports: Aug. 22

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS

BULL MOOSE EDGE FLICKERTAILS

Dane Nakatsuka went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles to lead the Bull Moose over the Flickertails 3-2 Friday night in Northwoods League play.

Sawyer Rolland tossed six strong innings for the Moose, who won their second straight. Relief pitcher Justin Goldstein earned the win with three scoreless innings.

Morgan McCloud posted seven strong innings on the hill for the Flickertails, who play the Larks in a doubleheader today at 12:35 and 7:05 at Municipal Ballpark.

STEVAHN SIGNS WITH MARAUDERS

Wyatt Stevahn has signed with the University of Mary hockey team.

Stevahn had a .184 goals-against average in 2019-20 for the Century High Patriots in 10 games. He stopped 90.3% of the shots he faced, posting a 7-2-1 record.

KC TOPS LOONS

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gadi Kinda opened the scoring in the 12th minute and Sporting Kansas City got an own goal in the second half for a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United on Friday night.