Area Scores: July 16

SENIOR BABE RUTH BASEBALL
BISMARCK REPS 11-10, MINOT METROS 8-6
Bismarck Reps 11, Minot Metros 8
Reps;001;144;1;--;11;15;5
Metros;022;040;0;--;8;9;3
Carson Motschenbacher, Caden Fischer (5) and Miles Stiefel, Carter Klipfel (5). Tyler Budeau, Layton Luckwis (6) and Tyler Speraw. W—Fischer. L—Luckwis.
Highlights: Reps – Carter Klipfel 2-4 3B, R, 2 RBI; Motschenbacher 3-5 R, 2 SB; Noah Riedinger 0-2 R; Lucas Schell 1-4 2 R; Caden Fischer 2-4 R, RBI; Stiefel 0-2 R; Isaac Flanagan 1-1 R, RBI; Luke Welk 3-5 2 R, 2 RBI; Caiden Schwehr 2-3 R, 2 RBI; Jackson Klipfel 1-3 3B, 2 RBI; Motschenbacher 4 IP, 7 H, 6 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 1 SO; Fischer 3 IP, 2 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 3 SO. Metros – Jonas Bubach 2-3 2 R; Calvin Baker 1-3 R, 2 RBI; Speraw 1-3 2 R, 2 RBI; Mowbray 1-3 2 RBI.
Bismarck Reps 10, Minot Metros 6 (6 innings)
Reps;500;104;--;10;10;0
Metros;020;310;--;6;10;2
Luke Welk, Joe LaDuke (2), Jackson Klipfel (6) and Carter Klopfel; Jonas Bubach, Aiden Stewart (6) and Jayden Sperow. W -- LaDuke. L--Bubach. HR -- None.
Highlights: Reps -- LaDuke 2-for-3, 2 R; C.Klipfel 2-for-3, 3 R, RBI; Luke Welk 1-for-3, double, R, 2 RBIs; J.Klipfel 1-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Noah Riedinger 1-for-2, triple, R, 3 RBIs. Metros -- Stewart 1-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Layton Ludwig 2-for-3, R, RBI; Carter Mobray 2-for-2, R.
BISMARCK SENATORS 6, MANDAN A'S 4
A’s;200;020;0;--;4;3;1
Senators;211;200;x;--;6;6;3
Luke Darras, Brayden Bunnell (5) and Tucker Horner. Brock DeCoteau, Nolan Miller (5) and Matt Nathe. W—DeCoteau. L—Darras. Save—Miller.
Highlights: A’s – Seth Arenz 1-3 2 R, SB; Meloy Keller 1-4 R, RBI, SB; Karsyn Jablonski 1-3 2 SB; Darras 0-2 R; Darras 4 IP, 6 H, 6 R (5 ER), 5 BB, 4 SO; Bunnell 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO. Senators – Troy Kuball 0-3 R, SB; Brett Martin 2-4 2B, 2 R, RBI; Brock DeCoteau 2-3 2B, 3B, R, 3 RBI; Gage Dolajak 2-3 2 R, 3 SB; DeCoteau 4 1/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R (2 ER), 6 BB, 3 SO; Miller 2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO.
SOFTBALL
BISMARCK MEN’S STANDINGS
MONDAY LEWIS & CLARK LEAGUE: Deeter Dental/Tek Industries/Superior Cleaning/Creative Touch Homes 12-0, Boat Works/Wraptor Tackle Rolls 9-3, Hayward Electric/Sizzlin S Construction 8-4, Snortum’s Landscaping at Design of Bismarck, LLC 8-4, Abra Auto Body & Glass 7-5, Miller Lite/Blarney Stone/L&H Electric 7-5, New Nest Realty, LLC 5-7, American Resurfacing, Inc. 5-7, Huhot 4-8, O’Brian’s/Bud Light 4-8, J&R Vacuum & Sewing/The Moose 3-9, Elite Ag Solutions 0-12.
MONDAY FLICKERTAIL LEAGUE: Sweathogs 10-2, Starion Bank 9-3, Stonehome Brewery/Sports Page 8-4, Applewood Homes 8-4, Guaranteed Rate 8-4, Kramer Agency 7-5, Rock 30 Games 7-5, 701 Softball 7-5, Big River Builders 6-6, Awest Security 2-10, Hometown Mudslingers 0-12, Hit The Spot 0-12.
TUESDAY MEADOWLARK LEAGUE: Lang’s Lawn Care/Zimmerman Manufacturing 8-2, Bobcat of Mandan 7-3, Veracity Motors 6-2, Bone & Joint/Delta Waterfowl/Ducks Unlimited-aka The Bird House 6-4, Zuger, Kirmis & Smith/Healthways 5-5, tcf home loans 5-5, Memory Fireworks/Epic Tech/Stadium 5-5, Active Nutrition/Buffalo Concrete 5-5, Slette Farms 4-4, Borrowed Bucks/Naturedays 3-7, CRS 2-8, Sports Page 2-8.
TUESDAY MISSOURI LEAGUE: Roughneck Coffee/Burnett Consulting 9-1, Solidcore 9-1, Executive Limousine 8-2, Williquors 6-4, Bismarck Brewing 6-4, Vertex Properties 5-5, McQuades/Big Wave-Mango Cart 5-5, BNC National Bank/BisMan Autoworx/Aims Physical Therapy 4-6, Hebron Brick/Rattler Gas/Bank of GU/Dakota Community Bank/Glen Ullin/Hebron Merchants 3-7, W.I.N.D. Outdoors/Huhot 2-8, Sizzlin’ S Construction/RPT Industries 2-8, Silha Electric/S&P Construction 1-9.
TUESDAY CAPITAL LEAGUE: Repaireableautos.com 8-2, Redline Motorsports/Lady J’s Catering 8-2, Rec 5 7-3, Scared Hitless 6-4, Principal Financial 6-4, Railway Credit Union 6-4, Ground Control 6-4, Gun Dog House Door, Inc./Missouri Outdoor Solutions 4-6, Schumacher Diamond/Mizzi Boiz 3-7, 2 Vets Moving Co 2-8, Cloverdale Foods Company/Makin Bacon 2-8, OG Vets/Purple Socks 2-8.
WEDNESDAY DAKOTA LEAGUE: Inge’s Pub 12-0, The Sports Page/Schmidt Enterprises 9-3, Dakota Mini Storage 8-4, Dvorak Motors/Bud Light/Waxblaster COMC 8-4, Dakota Bumper/Aohomni Nakipha/Vue Credit Union 5-7, Jones Physical Therapy 3-9, Tap-In Tavern/Bobcats 1-9, Mann Energy Services 0-10.
WEDNESDAY ROOSEVELT LEAGUE: Gartner’s Capital Shoe Hospital/Fusion Electric 9-3, Elbow Room/Coors Light/Pure Country 9-3, BEK/3DSD 8-4, Seven Seas Bar & Grill 8-4, Rug Rat 7-5, Country Financial/Fortified Builders 7-5, Keystone/Bank of Glen Ullin 7-5, Precision Underground 6-6, Stadium Sports Bar & The Lodge 5-7, Pink It Forward 4-8, Wagner Financial 2-10, Spiffy Biffs/Gateway Pharmacy 0-12.
WEDNESDAY VETERAN LEAGUE: Warriors 12-0, Cottingham Insurance/Midwest Sports 8-4, Superior Marine and Powersports 7-3, Western Steel & Plumbing/Peak Contracting 5-7, C4 Energy 5-7, Busch Light/Iron Fit/Coal Country Coffee 5-7, Terry M Richter State Farm 5-7, Huntington Homes 4-6, Turd Burglar/Trendy Styles 4-8, Martens Attorney at Law 3-9.
THURSDAY ROUGHRIDER LEAGUE: Custer Flats Trucking/Rehab Authority PT 7-3, Sickies Garage 7-5, Buffalo Wings & Rings/Northern Coatings Inc. 6-4, Eide 4-3, The Sports Page/United Printing/White Claw 5-5, Tap In Tavern/Busch Latte/BEP Petroleum 4-4, Northern Plains Plumbing/Bud Light/The Lodge 3-6, Racine Plumbing 3-9.
THURSDAY BADLANDS LEAGUE: STEP Wellness 9-3, Carpet World Softball 9-3, BNC National Bank 8-4, Legacy Law Firm 8-4, Legacy Moving 8-4, The Painters 6-4, The Field Bar – New Salem 6-6, O’Brian’s/Whole 9 Yards 5-7, Starion Bank 4-8, Basin Electric 3-9, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy/Sidelines 2-8, O’Brian’s/Coors 2-10.
THURSDAY BISMARCK LEAGUE: Bismarck Motor Motel 10-2, Blink Eyewear 9-3, Badlands Environmental Consultants 7-5, Stage Stop 7-5, Winckler Trucking/Miller Ag Services 6-6, Trans Trash 6-6, ND Energy Services/Huhot 4-8, Leingang Home Center 0-12.
FRIDAY EAGLES LEAGUE: Diamond Kings/Dakota Foot & Ankle 10-4, Dakota Eye Institute 9-5, Bachmeier Fencing 8-6, Tap In Tavern 8-6, Fetzer Electric 7-7, Tappen Farm Supply/Road House Bar/Lazy H Ranch 6-8, TC Wolves/Makescents Inc./Delabarre Trucking 4-10, Bismarck Moose #302 4-10.
BISMARCK WOMEN’S STANDINGS
CAPITAL LEAGUE: Devin Wood Construction/Indigenous Energy/White Buffalo 10-1, Simply Unique 8-3, Trans Trash 6-6, Prairie View Landscaping/Great Plains Tech 5-6, Missouri River Resources 3-8, GAST/Clark and Associates 2-10.
HILLSIDE LEAGUE: Hallie’s Hair Salon 12-0, 1st International/Moose 9-3, Heather Fried State Farm 9-3, Captain’s Cabin – Washburn 7-5, Vaaler Insurance 7-5, Gross Welding & Plasma/Bat-Intentions 6-6, Curtis Rud Oil/Bismarck Eagles 5-7, JLG Sharpline Painting 3-9, Old Town 1-11, Hometown Mudslingers 1-11.
METRO LEAGUE: Super Slide/Alliance Realty 12-0, The Spur 9-3, Sports Page 8-4, Jerome Distributing/Stonehome Brewing 8-4, Stadium Lodge 7-5, First Steps Learning Center/Hometown Tavern 3-9, Pink Sox/Ponytail Express/Cleaning Frenzy/Dusty Barn Design 1-11, BisMan Peaches/Harris Law 0-12.
MISSOURI LEAGUE: Moritz 12-0, Apple Rush 10-2, Walzak Building/Bud Light/Smokin Photos 8-4, The Last Call Bar 8-4, Stage Stop 5-7, Buffalo Wings & Rings 5-7, Corral Bar/Ramada 4-8, Capital City Construction 4-8, O’ Brian’s Sport Tavern 3-9, Ole and Lena’s Pizzeria/Hatch Realty 1-11.
PIONEER LEAGUE: The Field 8-0, Cloverdale/Ron Jochim Trucking 9-1, American Family/Rusted Rail 6-4, Elbow Room 5-3, Fanta Farms 5-5, Sniper 4-4, Midway Tavern 2-6, Salter Farms 1-9, Heinle Farms 0-8.
ROUGHRIDER LEAGUE: Crystal Custom Apparel/YB Buckin Bulls 9-1, Batitude/TC Ranch/Fast Horse Services 6-4, T&M Electric 5-5, Lady T-Hawks 5-5, Bistro 4-6, Bud Light Seltzer/Hollevoet Orthodontics 1-9.
MANDAN STANDINGS
MONDAY UPPER LEAGUE: Wagner’s Construction 8-4, L&H Manufacturing 7-5, Rio’s Lawn Care 7-5, Century 21 2-10.
MONDAY LOWER LEAGUE: Anytime Works 12-0, River Side Electric/JE Homes/Rude Oil 9-3, Bucks 7-5, Edgewood/Trans Trash 5-7, BisMan Cards 5-7, Mandan Refinery (Marathon), 5-7, White Buffalo Foods, Inc. 3-9, O’Brian’s 2-10.
MONDAY 50+ LEAGUE: Bowers Excavating 9-1, Bowers Excavating #2 7-1, Bruno’s Pizza 8-2, John’s Upholstery 6-2, Fort Rice 50+ 6-2, Magic-Touch Carpet One 2-6, First International Bank & Trust 2-8, Kelly Insurance 0-8, Wagner Financial 0-10.
TUESDAY WOMEN’S LEAGUE: O’Brian’s 8-2, Missouri River Resources 7-3, Leingang Construction/JSJ Construction/McQuades 7-3, Lonesome Dove/Bud Light Lemonade 7-3, Old Town Tavern 5-5, Buffalo Wings & Rings 3-7, The Scapegoat Bar 2-8, Revitalized Creations/O’Brian’s 1-9.
WEDNESDAY LEAGUE: Anderson Custom Cabinets 12-0, Last Call Bar/Heid & Sons 8-4, New Vision Security 7-5, Cal’s Way Energy/Daryl’s Racing Pigs/Timber Athletics 6-6, Bowers Excavating 6-6, The Drink 4-8, Eide Ford 3-9, ND Innovations 2-10.
THURSDAY UPPER LEAGUE: Seven Seas Bar & Grill OP 11-0, Boyko Inc/Center Machine 8-4, Blackstone Tavern/Fetzer Electric/Prairie Supply/Amvets 7-4, John’s Upholstery/CEC 5-7, Bowers Excavating 4-8, Epic Threadz/Thorstenson Trucking 0-12.
THURSDAY MIDDLE LEAGUE: Mountain Plains 10-1, Dakota Community Bank and Trust 8-3, Garage Logic 7-4, M & H/Heritage Exteriors by Brandon Leingang 6-5, Corral Sales 5-7, Shirt Shack/Bill Barth 4-8, Old Town Tavern 4-8, Stage Stop 2-10.
THURSDAY LOWER LEAGUE: Schwan Buick GMC 10-0, Veracity Motors 9-0, Ressler Siding and Windows 5-6, 701 Softball 4-5, Sutton Homes 4-5, Stage Stop 4-5, Action Motor Sports/Indian Motorcycles of ND 4-7, Northland Auto Auction 2-7, New Freedom Center 2-9.
UPCOMING EVENTS
TO SUBMIT YOUR EVENT: E-mail items to sports@bismarcktribune.com.
BASKETBALL
START SMART BOYS BASKETBALL AT CENTURY: Shooting Camp -- Session 1, Grades K-12, July 13-14, 10 a.m.-noon, $55; Grades K-5, July 20-23, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Cost $85; Grades 6-12, July 13-16, 1-5 p.m., $85; Session 2, K-12, July 20-21, 10 a.m.-noon, $55. Camps are run by Century High boys head coach Darin Mattern. Camp focuses on fundamentals with low player-to-coach ratio, drills and competitive games. Registration forms available at http://centurypatriotsboysbasketball.weebly/start-smart-basketball-camps.html. Payment can be sent to Darin Mattern at 2733 Lexington Dr, Bismarck, ND. 58503. Phone numbers: 255-2218 (home), 226-6898 (cell).
TENNIS
6TH ANNUAL MANDAN OPEN TENNIS TOURNAMENT: Saturday, July 25 doubles tournament. Three divisions based on ability (NTRP rating). This tournament is for adults or youth who are high school age or plan on a high school team. Sunday, July 26 youth singles tournament. Events will be offered based on age and ability. Prizes will be awarded in all divisions. Registration forms are available at www.bmta.usta.com or go to tennislink.usta.com for junior tournament registration. For more information contact tournament director Kevin Allan at (701) 527-5990 or kevinallan1971@gmail.com.
HEALTH MART MAYO PARMACY BISMARCK OPEN: Aug. 6-9. The junior event will be Aug. 6-7 and the adult event Aug. 7-9. Tournament will be held at Tom O’Leary and Sertoma tennis courts. To register visit tennis link at www.tenniklink.usta.com/tournaments. For more information contact tournament director Erik Porter at erikporter37@gmail.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.