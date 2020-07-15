Area Scores: July 15

BASEBALL
BISMARCK GOVERNORS 7-7, WILLISTON KEYBIRDS 1-4
At Municipal Ballpark
Governors 7, Keybirds 1
Keybirds;010;000;0;-;1;2;1
Governors;300;400;x;-;-7;8;1
Jackson Ekblad, Grant Cymbaluk (4) and Dale Kjorstad; Connor Weikum, Colton Schutle (6) and Cru Walker. W – Weikum. L – Ekblad. HR – None.
Highlights: Keybirds – Jacob Engen 1-for-3, double, R; Kallen Clouse 1-for-2. Governors – Nick Hinsz 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Hanson 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Cade Feeney 2-for-3, double, R, RBI; Weikum 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 7 SOs; Schulte 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SOs.
Governors 7, Keybirds 4
Keybirds;003;000;1;-;4;6;2
Governors;023;020;x;-;7;12;0
Kallen Clouse, Jacob Engen (6) and Dale Kjorstad; Lucas Schell, Jack Johnson (6), Colton Schulte (7) and Jackson Uhler. W – Schell. L – Clouse. Sv – Schulte. HR – None.
Highlights: Keybirds – Camdin Miller 1-for-2, double, 2 RBIs; Trevyn Sundby 2-for-3, R; Garret Hill, 1-for-1, double, R; Jacob Engen 1-for-4, double. Governors – Cade Feeney 3-for-4, double, R; Skyler Riedinger 2-for-4, double, 2 R, RBI; Connor Weikum 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 R, 3 RBIs.
BISMARCK REPS 10-18, WILLISTON OILERS 0-2
At Haaland Field
Reps 10, Oilers 0 (5 innings)
Oilers;000;00;-;0;1;3
Reps;101;71;-;10;11;0
Kadin Finders, Chase Brannin (4) and Chris Combs; Carter Klipfel and Miles Stiefel. W – Klipfel. L – Finders. HR – None.
Highlights: Oilers – Anthony Hickel 1-for-2. Reps – Klipfel 2-for-2, R, RBI, 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 SOs; Carson Motschenbacher 2-for-4, 2 R; Noah Riedinger 2-for-4, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Lucas Schell 2-for-2, 2 R, RBI.
Reps 18, Oilers 2 (5 innings)
Reps;921;51;-;18;17;2
Oilers;000;20;-;2;5;4
Caiden Schwehr and Carter Klipfel; Derek Lee, Anthony Hickel (1), Chase Brannin (4) and Hunter Mapes. W – Schwehr. L – Lee. HR – None.
Highlights: Reps – C.Klipfel 2 R, RBI; Carson Motschenbacher 4-for-5, double, triple, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Miles Stiefel 3-for-5, double, 2 R, RBI; Isaac Flanagan 3-for-5, 2 R, RBI; Joe DaLuke 3-for-4, 3 R; Schwehr 3 R, RBI; Luke Welk 2-for-4, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Jackson Klipfel 1-for-3, triple, R, 4 RBIs; Leif Ekblad 1-for-1, double, 2 RBIs. Oilers – Hunter Mapes 2-for-3, R, Leif Ekblad 1-for-2, 2 RBIs.
NOTE: Both games were conference games.
KIDDER COUNTY 10-6, JAMESTOWN 0-5
(Monday)
Kidder County 10, Jamestown 0 (5 innings)
Jamestown;000;00;-;0;4;2
KC;510;22;-;10;6;2
Jackson Walters, Ashton Stockert (5) and Max Fronk; Ty Biesterfeld and Parker Hager. W- Biesterfeld. L – Walters. HR – KC, Tommy Thompson.
Highlights: KC – Thompson 1-for-2, HR, 3 RBIs; Taren Schmidt 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Hager 2-for-4, RBI; Jayden Rath 1-for-1, 3 BB, 2 R; Blake Pfaff 2 BB, RBI.
Kidder County 6, Jamestown 5
Jamestown;300;02;-;5;6;1
KC;001;14;6;8;2
Kasen Rowell and Ethan Gall; Taren Schmidt and Blake Pfaff. W- Schmidt. L – Rowell. HR – J, Rowell.
Highlights: J – Rowell 2-for-3, HR, double, 4 RBIs; Ashton Stockert 2-for-3. KC – Gage Pfaff 1-for-1, 2 RBI, double, 2 BB; Blake Pfaff 1-for-3, RBI; Parker Hager 1-for-2, double, RBI; Patrick Pechtal 1-for-2, double; Jayden Rath 1-for-2, double, 2 R.
Records: KC 6-2 district, 11-5 overall.
CLASS AA BASEBALL
STATEWIDE STANDINGS
;W-L.;GB
Fargo (Post 2);9-1;--
Grand Forks;8-4;2
Bismarck;8-5;2.5
Dickinson;7-5;3
West Fargo;5-5;4
Minot;6-10;6
Fargo (Post 400);4-8;6
Williston;5-9;6
Mandan;3-8;6.5
OVERALL: Bismarck 18-7. Mandan 11-16.
STATEWIDE SCHEDULE
Wednesday, July 1
Grand Forks 4-1, Dickinson 3-2
Bismarck 12-12, Fargo (Post 400) 2-7
Thursday, July 2
Fargo (Post 2) 7-9, West Fargo 5-4
Williston 13-15, 9-13
Bismarck 9, Minot 1, noncounter
Friday, July 3
Bismarck 6, Mandan 1, noncounter
Saturday, July 4
Bismarck 10, Mandan 5, noncounter
Monday, July 6
Fargo (Post 2) 11-6, Williston 3-0
Dickinson 11-3, Fargo (Post 400) 7-0
Tuesday, July 7
Fargo (Post 400) 5-5, Williston 1-3
Thursday, July 9
Bismarck 9-7, Minot 2-5
Monday, July 13
Bismarck 1-1, Dickinson 0-5
Williston 11-0, Mandan 6-10
Grand Forks 3-5, Minot 2-2
Wednesday, July 15
Mandan at Bismarck, 7:30
Thursday, July 16
Fargo (Post 400) at Fargo (Post 2) (2)
Friday, July 17
Bismarck at Grand Forks (2), 5:30
Williston at Dickinson (2)
Monday, July 20
Dickinson at West Fargo (2)
Thursday, July 23
Mandan at Fargo (Post 2) (2), 5:00
Friday, July 24
Grand Forks at Fargo (Post 2) (2)
Tuesday, July 28
West Fargo at Fargo (Post 400) (2)
Wednesday, July 29
Mandan at West Fargo (2), 5:30
Saturday, Aug. 1
State AA tournament play-in game
Aug. 4-8
State AA tournament at Bismarck
