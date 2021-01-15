 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Jan. 16
agate

Area Scores: Jan. 16

{{featured_button_text}}

CLASS A BASKETBALL

BISMARCK 88, DICKINSON 64

Bismarck;42;45;-;88

Dicksinon;36;28;-;64

BISMARCK: Ethan Stotz 2, Gunner Swanson 7, Logan Schaubert 11, Max Tschosik 6, Treysen Eaglestaff 20, Tarin Walker 12, Cole Jahner 3, George Gillette 6, Drew Henriksen 2, Caleb Dockter 11. Totals: 32 FG, 16-23 FT.

DICKINSON: Kyle Brilz 11, Alex Dvorak 5, Reese Mack 7, Jayden Hocker 18, Mason Anchondo 8, Isaac Daley 14, Mason Ellingford 2. Totals: 21 FG, 17-25 FT.

Three-pointers: Bis 10 (Swanson 1, Schaubert 1, Eaglestaff 2, Walker 3, Jahner 1, Gillette 2). Fouls: Bis 23, Dick 19. Fouled out: None.

Records: Bismarck 7-1; Dickinson 3-5.

MANDAN 122, WATFORD CITY 49

WC;14;35;--;49

Mandan;64;58;--;122

WATFORD CITY: Jason Hogue 4, Josiah Rojas 9, Kanyon Tschetter 5, Landon Caldwell 3, Jalen Strickland 5, Ryan Domerese 11, Caden Cluchie 8, Jacob Berg 4. Totals: 21-54 FG, Three-pointers: 3-12 (Rojas, Tschetter, Strickland), 4-8 FT, 28 Rebounds (Domerese 8), 10 Fouls, 35 Turnovers, 3 Assists (Hogue 2), 1 11 Steals (Hogue 4).

MANDAN: Luke Darras 9, Tyler Thilmony 17, Andrew Entzi 3, Avery Bogner 3, Ryan Ulrich 3, Karsyn Jablonski 3, Jayce Lowman 19, Anthony Johnson 3, Lucas Burgum 9, Seth Gangl 10, Jacob Pierce 17, Aaron Grubb 9, Jonathan LaFleur 8, Nathan Gerding 7, Jaxon Duttenhefer 2. Totals: 46-79 FG, Three-pointers: 25-40 (Thilmony 5, Lowman 5, Pierce 5, Gangl 2, Grubb, Gerding, Burgum, Johnson, Entzi, Bogner, Darras), 5-6 FT, 35 Rebounds (LaFleur 5), 10 Fouls, 16 Turnovers, 24 Assists (3 with 4), 1 Blocked shot (Pierce), 29 Steals (3 with 4).

Note: Mandan made 25 3-pointers.

Records: Mandan 7-3; Watford City 0-8.

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

NEW SALEM-ALMONT 63, CENTER-STANTON 34

CS;7;15;23;34

NSA;14;30;46;63

CENTER-STANTON: Derin Sailer 4, Jayden Hall 2, Etha Thies 5, Peyton Hall 9, Hunter Hoffman 12, Joshua Thies 2. Totals: 14 FG, 4-8 FT.

NEW SALEM-ALMONT: Caleb Feland 6, Jayden Salzler 4, Dylan Rud 11, Brady Brandt 4, Wyatt Kuhn 8, Carter Davis 4, Logan Becker 16, Weston Kuhn 10. Totals: 28 FG, 7-12 FT.

Three-pointers: CS 2 (Hoffman 2), NSA 0. Fouls: CS 11, NSA 16. Fouled out: Sailer.

EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER 44, KINDRED 39

Kindred;9;21;30;39

EKM;10;19;32;39

KINDRED: Brock Woehl 6, Matt Pearson 6, Eli Heinrich 4, Max McQuillan 2, Jayden Peraza 5, Gavin Keller 16. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Woehl 2, Pearson 2, 3-4 FT, 14 Fouls.

EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER: Payton Mathern 3, Jorgen Paulson 2, Dalton Madcke 3, Adam Nitschke 7, Alex Huber 25, Chayse Entzi 4. Totals: 14 FG, Three-pointers: Huber 3, Nitschke, Mathern), 8-11 FT, 11 Fouls.

BEACH 52, TRENTON 49

Trenton;6;18;44;49

Beach;10;20;33;52

TRENTON: Jaeden Wilson 2, Chris Martinez 3, Connor Smith 19, Jordan Brown 9, Caden Houle 2, Nate Norby 14. Totals: 13 FG, Three-pointers: Norby 2, Smith, 14-22 FT, 30 Fouls.

BEACH: Dane Farstveet 7, Justus Baker 3, Elijah Holkup 2, Shem Baker 4, Ray Steiner 3, Trey Swanson 33. Totals: 15 FG, Three-pointers: Farstveet, Steiner, 16-32 FT, 18 Fouls.

HETTINGER-SCRANTON 55, GRANT COUNTY 47

HS;8;19;29;55

GC;14;26;36;47

HETTINGER-SCRANTON: Ryder Sanford 2, Jeran Anderson 29, Bradee Clapper 8, Forrest Fortham 2, Maddox Pierce 8, Alex Burrer 6. Totals: 18 FG, 11-13 FT.

GRANT COUNTY: Thomas Bryant 8, Jonathon Bogert 13, Weston Zacher 14, Kayedenn Rivinius 12. Totals: 20 FG, 5-12 FT.

Three-pointers: HS 4 (Anderson 2, Pierce 2), GC 2 (Bryant 1, Bogert 1). Fouls: HS 13, GC 15. Fouled out: None.

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

HAZEN 37, HEART RIVER 36

Hazen;6;14;26;37

HR;11;14;20;36

HAZEN: Sydney Mossett 9, Makenna Brunmeier 12, Macee Smith 3, Laini Carr 1, Paige Erhardt 5, Eliza Herrick 7. Totals: 13 FG, 7-19 FT.

HEART RIVER: Jamie Buckman 2, Caylee Wilke 8, Abby Talkington 5, Meg Silbernagel 6, Lelani Privratsky 9, Jersey Filkowski 6. Totals: 13 FG, 6-17 FT.

Three-pointers: Haz 4 (Mossett 2, Smith 1, Herrick 1), HR 4 (Talkington 1, Silbernagel 2, Privratsky 1). Fouls: Haz 14. HR 16. Fouled out: None.

NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER 61,                         MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN 34

NGS;11;24;39;61

MPB;12;20;26;34

NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER: Janae Weigel 6, Sophie Ketterling 8, Courtney Thompson 12, Kylie Breidenbach 4, Jazlyn Weigel 4, Teagan Erbele 17, Tamelia Kleppe 10. Totals: 24 FG, 10-15 FT.

MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCANAN: Brittany Reister 12, Lilly Bohl 2, Kyleigh Martin 14, Alavivia Bosche 4, Kaleh Kinzell 2. Totals: 12 FG, 10-15 FT.

Three-pointers: NGS 3 (Thompson 2, Kleppe 1), MPB 0. Fouls: NGS 16, MPB 9. Fouled out: None.

BOWMAN COUNTY 68, NEW ENGLAND 30

NE;9;20;25;30

BC;12;32;60;68

NEW ENGLAND: Brock Ehlis 1, Justin Kathrein 2, Zack Jalbert 2, Aidan Rebel 14, Wayne Kathrein 3, Zach Sabo 2, Nathan Kaufman 6. Totals: 11 FG, Three-pointers: Rebel 2, W.Kathrein, 3-8 FT, 9 Fouls.

BOWMAN COUNTY: Caleb Duffield 33, Bishop Duffield 2, Gavin Scott 19, Carson Massey 2, Roman Fossum 2, Brady Senn 4, Sam Andrews 4, Barrett Walby 2. Totals: 28 FT, Three-pointers: Scott 4, C.Duffield 3, Fossum 1, 5-9 FT, 10 Fouls.

GIRLS HOCKEY

BISMARCK 3, MANDAN 0

Mandan;0;0;0;-;0

Bismarck;0;3;0;-;3

First period: No scoring.

Second period: 1. Bis, Jayda Krikorian (Ava Krikorian), 3:35, (pp). 2. Bis, Madison Cole (Paige Hanson), 14:42, (pp). 3. Bis, Noelle Martin (Cameron Schmidt), 15:10.

Third period: No scoring.

Goalie saves: Man – Jayli Wandler 12-12-10 – 34; Bis – Karsyn Hellman 3-6-1 – 10.

Penalties: Man – 3 minors; Bis – 5 minors.

Records: Bismarck 5-0-1; Mandan 5-4-0-1.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

U-MARY 20, MINOT STATE 13

125: Oscar Nellis, MSU dec. Jeremy Leintz, 7-2. 133: Laken Boese, UM dec. Kelby Armstrong, 6-3. 141: Lincoln Stormer, MSU major dec. Logan Mahoney, 12-4. 149: Shadi Mitwalli, MSU dec. Chandler Mooney, 7-6. 157: Anthony Velazquez, UM dec. Nathan Baca, 6-2.

165: Braydon Huber, UM tech. fall Austin Frantzich, 18-2 (5:2). 174: Max Bruss, UM dec. Noah Gallardo, 5-0. 184: Keegan Berry, MSU dec. Grant Litke, 6-1. 197: Matt Kaylor, UM dec. Dustin Swisher, 7-2. 285: Dominic Tudor, UM dec. Jordan Will, 4-2 (SV).

Records: University of Mary 1-1; Minot State 0-2.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SWIMMING

U-MARY 120, NORTHERN STATE 85

400 medley relay: 1. NSU (Maddie Gonzales, Sheldon Mason, Lauren Forsyth, Connor Doran), 4:05.51. 2. UM, 4:07.21. 3. UM B, 4:23.89.

1650 freestyle: 1. Andrea Lee, UM ,17:46.79. 2. Delaney Ryken, NSU, 19:24.08. 3. Kenzi Matson, NSU, 19:56.59. 4. Allie Elliott, UM, 20:02.21.

200 freestyle: 1. Victoria Murillo, UM, 1:56.70. 2. Emma Murdock, NSU, 2:06.19. 3. Connor Doran, NSU, 2:06.21. 4. Mady Scherwinski, UM, 2:06.93.

50 freestyle: 1. Breena Delegge, UM, 24.74. 2. Holly Randall, NSU, 26.65. 3. Melani Mercer, NSU, 27.17. 4. Emily Wahlen, UM, 27.34.

200 IM: 1. Rylie Webb, UM, 2:14.41. 2. Maddie Gonzales, NSU, 2:19.10. 3. Sheldon Mayson, NSU, 2:20.69. 4. Mary Catherine Williamson, UM, 2:20.76.

100 butterfly: 1. Abbey Zajdzinski, UM, 1:00.22. 2. Lauren Forsyth, NSU, 1:01.66. 3. Mackenzie Houston, UM, 1:03.17. 4. Emily Wahlen, UM, 1:05.07.

100 freestyle: 1. Breena Delegge, UM, 54.10. 2. Connor Doran, NSU, 56.40. 3. Maleni Mercer, NSU, 58.96. 4. Gracie Zottnick, UM, 1:00.20.

100 backstroke: 1. Maddie Gonzales, NSU, 1:01.07. 2. Madi Yonke, UM, 1:02.49. 3. Emma Murdock, NSU, 1:04.60. 4. Mady Scherwinski, Um, 1:06.72.

500 freestyle: 1. Victoria Murillo, UM, 5:11.82. 2. Delaney Ryken, NSU, 5:35.66. 3. Korie Riely, UM, 5:36.61. 4. Hannah Kiernan, NSU, 5:54.93.

100 breaststroke: 1. Ryklie Webb, UM, 1:07.07. 2. Sheldon Mayson, NSU, 1:09.22. 3. Sarah Dudley, UM, 1:15.54. 4. Delanee Grier, NSU, 1:17.31.

200 freestyle relay: 1. UM (Victoria Murillo, Madi Yonke, Andrea Lee, Breena Delegge), 1:40.25. 2. NSU, 1:45.22. 3. UM B, 1:45.70.

NAHL

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;18;1;0;36

Minot;8;7;3;19

BOBCATS;8;10;3;19

Austin;4;5;2;10

St. Cloud;3;8;0;6

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;6;4;2;14

Minn. Magicians;5;2;0;10

Fairbanks;5;5;0;10

Kenai River;4;3;0;8

Chippewa Falls;2;6;1;5

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Maine;14;7;0;28

Maryland;10;5;4;24

Johnstown;10;4;3;23

New Jersey;7;7;5;19

NE Generals;6;14;2;14

Danbury;5;1;0;10

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;17;6;1;35

Shreveport;14;3;2;30

Amarillo;7;7;3;17

Wichita Falls;7;7;3;17

Odessa;7;9;2;16

New Mexico;4;12;1;9

Friday, Jan. 15

Fairbanks 4, BOBCATS 3, SO

Kenai River at Minot, n

Aberdeen 6, St. Cloud 0

Janesville 3, Minnesota Wilderness 0

Minnesota Magicians 5, Chippewa Falls 1

Maine 3, Maryland 2, OT

New Jersey 4, Johnstown 2

New Mexico 5, Shreveport 1

Wichita Falls 4, Amarillo 2

Lone Star 3, Odessa 1

Saturday, Jan. 16

Fairbanks at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.

Kenai River at Minot, 8:05 p.m.

St. Cloud at Aberdeen

Minn. Wilderness at Janesville

Johnstown at New Jersey

Amarillo at Wichita Falls

New Mexico at Shreveport

Odessa at Lone Star

Sunday, Jan. 17

Austin at Minn. Wilderness

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

St. Cloud State;;27;9;5;0;2;2;0

North Dakota;;26;9;2;1;2;0;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;21;6;5;2;1;1;1

Nebraska-Omaha;;19;6;3;1;1;1;1

Western Michigan;;16;4;8;3;0;0;1

Denver;;15;4;7;1;0;1;1

Miami;;15;4;8;2;0;1;0

Colorado College;;14;3;7;2;0;1;2

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, Jan. 15

Western Michigan 6, St. Cloud State 2

Saturday, Jan. 16

St. Cloud State at Western Michigan

Sunday, Jan. 17

North Dakota at Denver, 8:07 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 18

North Dakota at Denver, 8:07 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Colorado College

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Nebraska-Omaha at Colorado College

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

College men’s basketball

Dickinson State 70, Viterbo 59

Minnesota-Duluth 72, Mary 50

North Dakota State 62, North Dakota 45

Valley City State 74, Waldorf 61

College women’s basketball

Dickinson State 66, Viterbo 61

North Dakota State 64, North Dakota 60

St. Cloud State 60, Mary 41

Valley City State 81, Waldorf 49

High school boys basketball

Alexander-Williston Trinity Christian 40, North Shore-Plaza 34

Beach 52, Trenton 49

Bismarck 88, Dickinson 64

Bowman County 68, New England 30

Des Lacs-Burlington 66, Glenburn 55

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 44, Kindred 39

Fargo Oak Grove 110, Oakes 108, 2 OTs

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 65, Hillsboro-Central Valley 40

Grand Forks Red River 84, Grand Forks Central 58

Hatton-Northwood 75, Larimore 32

Hettinger-Scranton 55, Grant County 47

Mandan 122, Watford City 49

Minot 102, Williston 53

Minot Our Redeemer’s 63, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 57

Minot Ryan 50, Berthold 42

New Salem-Almont 63, Center-Stanton 34

South Prairie 59, Surrey 56

Towner-Granville-Upham 68, Max 31

Turtle Mountain 78, Bismarck St. Mary’s 70

Velva 65, Bottineau 50

West Fargo 93, Wahpeton 78

West Fargo Sheyenne 103, Valley City 33

High school girls basketball

Dickinson Trinity 42, New England 39

Grand Forks Red River 81, Grand Forks Central 57

Hatton-Northwood 57, Larimore 43

Hazen 37, Heart River 36

Minot 64, Williston 47

Minot Ryan 47, Rugby 44

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 61, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 34

West Fargo 69, Wahpeton 30

West Fargo Sheyenne 73, Valley City 66

High school boys hockey

Jamestown 4, Minot 4, Jamestown wins SO

West Fargo 6, Grafton-Park River 3

High school girls hockey

Bismarck 3, Mandan 0

0
0
0
0
0

