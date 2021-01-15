Area Scores: Jan. 16

CLASS A BASKETBALL
BISMARCK 88, DICKINSON 64
Bismarck;42;45;-;88
Dicksinon;36;28;-;64
BISMARCK: Ethan Stotz 2, Gunner Swanson 7, Logan Schaubert 11, Max Tschosik 6, Treysen Eaglestaff 20, Tarin Walker 12, Cole Jahner 3, George Gillette 6, Drew Henriksen 2, Caleb Dockter 11. Totals: 32 FG, 16-23 FT.
DICKINSON: Kyle Brilz 11, Alex Dvorak 5, Reese Mack 7, Jayden Hocker 18, Mason Anchondo 8, Isaac Daley 14, Mason Ellingford 2. Totals: 21 FG, 17-25 FT.
Three-pointers: Bis 10 (Swanson 1, Schaubert 1, Eaglestaff 2, Walker 3, Jahner 1, Gillette 2). Fouls: Bis 23, Dick 19. Fouled out: None.
Records: Bismarck 7-1; Dickinson 3-5.
MANDAN 122, WATFORD CITY 49
WC;14;35;--;49
Mandan;64;58;--;122
WATFORD CITY: Jason Hogue 4, Josiah Rojas 9, Kanyon Tschetter 5, Landon Caldwell 3, Jalen Strickland 5, Ryan Domerese 11, Caden Cluchie 8, Jacob Berg 4. Totals: 21-54 FG, Three-pointers: 3-12 (Rojas, Tschetter, Strickland), 4-8 FT, 28 Rebounds (Domerese 8), 10 Fouls, 35 Turnovers, 3 Assists (Hogue 2), 1 11 Steals (Hogue 4).
MANDAN: Luke Darras 9, Tyler Thilmony 17, Andrew Entzi 3, Avery Bogner 3, Ryan Ulrich 3, Karsyn Jablonski 3, Jayce Lowman 19, Anthony Johnson 3, Lucas Burgum 9, Seth Gangl 10, Jacob Pierce 17, Aaron Grubb 9, Jonathan LaFleur 8, Nathan Gerding 7, Jaxon Duttenhefer 2. Totals: 46-79 FG, Three-pointers: 25-40 (Thilmony 5, Lowman 5, Pierce 5, Gangl 2, Grubb, Gerding, Burgum, Johnson, Entzi, Bogner, Darras), 5-6 FT, 35 Rebounds (LaFleur 5), 10 Fouls, 16 Turnovers, 24 Assists (3 with 4), 1 Blocked shot (Pierce), 29 Steals (3 with 4).
Note: Mandan made 25 3-pointers.
Records: Mandan 7-3; Watford City 0-8.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
NEW SALEM-ALMONT 63, CENTER-STANTON 34
CS;7;15;23;34
NSA;14;30;46;63
CENTER-STANTON: Derin Sailer 4, Jayden Hall 2, Etha Thies 5, Peyton Hall 9, Hunter Hoffman 12, Joshua Thies 2. Totals: 14 FG, 4-8 FT.
NEW SALEM-ALMONT: Caleb Feland 6, Jayden Salzler 4, Dylan Rud 11, Brady Brandt 4, Wyatt Kuhn 8, Carter Davis 4, Logan Becker 16, Weston Kuhn 10. Totals: 28 FG, 7-12 FT.
Three-pointers: CS 2 (Hoffman 2), NSA 0. Fouls: CS 11, NSA 16. Fouled out: Sailer.
EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER 44, KINDRED 39
Kindred;9;21;30;39
EKM;10;19;32;39
KINDRED: Brock Woehl 6, Matt Pearson 6, Eli Heinrich 4, Max McQuillan 2, Jayden Peraza 5, Gavin Keller 16. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Woehl 2, Pearson 2, 3-4 FT, 14 Fouls.
EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER: Payton Mathern 3, Jorgen Paulson 2, Dalton Madcke 3, Adam Nitschke 7, Alex Huber 25, Chayse Entzi 4. Totals: 14 FG, Three-pointers: Huber 3, Nitschke, Mathern), 8-11 FT, 11 Fouls.
BEACH 52, TRENTON 49
Trenton;6;18;44;49
Beach;10;20;33;52
TRENTON: Jaeden Wilson 2, Chris Martinez 3, Connor Smith 19, Jordan Brown 9, Caden Houle 2, Nate Norby 14. Totals: 13 FG, Three-pointers: Norby 2, Smith, 14-22 FT, 30 Fouls.
BEACH: Dane Farstveet 7, Justus Baker 3, Elijah Holkup 2, Shem Baker 4, Ray Steiner 3, Trey Swanson 33. Totals: 15 FG, Three-pointers: Farstveet, Steiner, 16-32 FT, 18 Fouls.
HETTINGER-SCRANTON 55, GRANT COUNTY 47
HS;8;19;29;55
GC;14;26;36;47
HETTINGER-SCRANTON: Ryder Sanford 2, Jeran Anderson 29, Bradee Clapper 8, Forrest Fortham 2, Maddox Pierce 8, Alex Burrer 6. Totals: 18 FG, 11-13 FT.
GRANT COUNTY: Thomas Bryant 8, Jonathon Bogert 13, Weston Zacher 14, Kayedenn Rivinius 12. Totals: 20 FG, 5-12 FT.
Three-pointers: HS 4 (Anderson 2, Pierce 2), GC 2 (Bryant 1, Bogert 1). Fouls: HS 13, GC 15. Fouled out: None.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
HAZEN 37, HEART RIVER 36
Hazen;6;14;26;37
HR;11;14;20;36
HAZEN: Sydney Mossett 9, Makenna Brunmeier 12, Macee Smith 3, Laini Carr 1, Paige Erhardt 5, Eliza Herrick 7. Totals: 13 FG, 7-19 FT.
HEART RIVER: Jamie Buckman 2, Caylee Wilke 8, Abby Talkington 5, Meg Silbernagel 6, Lelani Privratsky 9, Jersey Filkowski 6. Totals: 13 FG, 6-17 FT.
Three-pointers: Haz 4 (Mossett 2, Smith 1, Herrick 1), HR 4 (Talkington 1, Silbernagel 2, Privratsky 1). Fouls: Haz 14. HR 16. Fouled out: None.
NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER 61, MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN 34
NGS;11;24;39;61
MPB;12;20;26;34
NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER: Janae Weigel 6, Sophie Ketterling 8, Courtney Thompson 12, Kylie Breidenbach 4, Jazlyn Weigel 4, Teagan Erbele 17, Tamelia Kleppe 10. Totals: 24 FG, 10-15 FT.
MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCANAN: Brittany Reister 12, Lilly Bohl 2, Kyleigh Martin 14, Alavivia Bosche 4, Kaleh Kinzell 2. Totals: 12 FG, 10-15 FT.
Three-pointers: NGS 3 (Thompson 2, Kleppe 1), MPB 0. Fouls: NGS 16, MPB 9. Fouled out: None.
BOWMAN COUNTY 68, NEW ENGLAND 30
NE;9;20;25;30
BC;12;32;60;68
NEW ENGLAND: Brock Ehlis 1, Justin Kathrein 2, Zack Jalbert 2, Aidan Rebel 14, Wayne Kathrein 3, Zach Sabo 2, Nathan Kaufman 6. Totals: 11 FG, Three-pointers: Rebel 2, W.Kathrein, 3-8 FT, 9 Fouls.
BOWMAN COUNTY: Caleb Duffield 33, Bishop Duffield 2, Gavin Scott 19, Carson Massey 2, Roman Fossum 2, Brady Senn 4, Sam Andrews 4, Barrett Walby 2. Totals: 28 FT, Three-pointers: Scott 4, C.Duffield 3, Fossum 1, 5-9 FT, 10 Fouls.
GIRLS HOCKEY
BISMARCK 3, MANDAN 0
Mandan;0;0;0;-;0
Bismarck;0;3;0;-;3
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. Bis, Jayda Krikorian (Ava Krikorian), 3:35, (pp). 2. Bis, Madison Cole (Paige Hanson), 14:42, (pp). 3. Bis, Noelle Martin (Cameron Schmidt), 15:10.
Third period: No scoring.
Goalie saves: Man – Jayli Wandler 12-12-10 – 34; Bis – Karsyn Hellman 3-6-1 – 10.
Penalties: Man – 3 minors; Bis – 5 minors.
Records: Bismarck 5-0-1; Mandan 5-4-0-1.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
U-MARY 20, MINOT STATE 13
125: Oscar Nellis, MSU dec. Jeremy Leintz, 7-2. 133: Laken Boese, UM dec. Kelby Armstrong, 6-3. 141: Lincoln Stormer, MSU major dec. Logan Mahoney, 12-4. 149: Shadi Mitwalli, MSU dec. Chandler Mooney, 7-6. 157: Anthony Velazquez, UM dec. Nathan Baca, 6-2.
165: Braydon Huber, UM tech. fall Austin Frantzich, 18-2 (5:2). 174: Max Bruss, UM dec. Noah Gallardo, 5-0. 184: Keegan Berry, MSU dec. Grant Litke, 6-1. 197: Matt Kaylor, UM dec. Dustin Swisher, 7-2. 285: Dominic Tudor, UM dec. Jordan Will, 4-2 (SV).
Records: University of Mary 1-1; Minot State 0-2.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SWIMMING
U-MARY 120, NORTHERN STATE 85
400 medley relay: 1. NSU (Maddie Gonzales, Sheldon Mason, Lauren Forsyth, Connor Doran), 4:05.51. 2. UM, 4:07.21. 3. UM B, 4:23.89.
1650 freestyle: 1. Andrea Lee, UM ,17:46.79. 2. Delaney Ryken, NSU, 19:24.08. 3. Kenzi Matson, NSU, 19:56.59. 4. Allie Elliott, UM, 20:02.21.
200 freestyle: 1. Victoria Murillo, UM, 1:56.70. 2. Emma Murdock, NSU, 2:06.19. 3. Connor Doran, NSU, 2:06.21. 4. Mady Scherwinski, UM, 2:06.93.
50 freestyle: 1. Breena Delegge, UM, 24.74. 2. Holly Randall, NSU, 26.65. 3. Melani Mercer, NSU, 27.17. 4. Emily Wahlen, UM, 27.34.
200 IM: 1. Rylie Webb, UM, 2:14.41. 2. Maddie Gonzales, NSU, 2:19.10. 3. Sheldon Mayson, NSU, 2:20.69. 4. Mary Catherine Williamson, UM, 2:20.76.
100 butterfly: 1. Abbey Zajdzinski, UM, 1:00.22. 2. Lauren Forsyth, NSU, 1:01.66. 3. Mackenzie Houston, UM, 1:03.17. 4. Emily Wahlen, UM, 1:05.07.
100 freestyle: 1. Breena Delegge, UM, 54.10. 2. Connor Doran, NSU, 56.40. 3. Maleni Mercer, NSU, 58.96. 4. Gracie Zottnick, UM, 1:00.20.
100 backstroke: 1. Maddie Gonzales, NSU, 1:01.07. 2. Madi Yonke, UM, 1:02.49. 3. Emma Murdock, NSU, 1:04.60. 4. Mady Scherwinski, Um, 1:06.72.
500 freestyle: 1. Victoria Murillo, UM, 5:11.82. 2. Delaney Ryken, NSU, 5:35.66. 3. Korie Riely, UM, 5:36.61. 4. Hannah Kiernan, NSU, 5:54.93.
100 breaststroke: 1. Ryklie Webb, UM, 1:07.07. 2. Sheldon Mayson, NSU, 1:09.22. 3. Sarah Dudley, UM, 1:15.54. 4. Delanee Grier, NSU, 1:17.31.
200 freestyle relay: 1. UM (Victoria Murillo, Madi Yonke, Andrea Lee, Breena Delegge), 1:40.25. 2. NSU, 1:45.22. 3. UM B, 1:45.70.
NAHL
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;18;1;0;36
Minot;8;7;3;19
BOBCATS;8;10;3;19
Austin;4;5;2;10
St. Cloud;3;8;0;6
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;6;4;2;14
Minn. Magicians;5;2;0;10
Fairbanks;5;5;0;10
Kenai River;4;3;0;8
Chippewa Falls;2;6;1;5
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maine;14;7;0;28
Maryland;10;5;4;24
Johnstown;10;4;3;23
New Jersey;7;7;5;19
NE Generals;6;14;2;14
Danbury;5;1;0;10
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;17;6;1;35
Shreveport;14;3;2;30
Amarillo;7;7;3;17
Wichita Falls;7;7;3;17
Odessa;7;9;2;16
New Mexico;4;12;1;9
Friday, Jan. 15
Fairbanks 4, BOBCATS 3, SO
Kenai River at Minot, n
Aberdeen 6, St. Cloud 0
Janesville 3, Minnesota Wilderness 0
Minnesota Magicians 5, Chippewa Falls 1
Maine 3, Maryland 2, OT
New Jersey 4, Johnstown 2
New Mexico 5, Shreveport 1
Wichita Falls 4, Amarillo 2
Lone Star 3, Odessa 1
Saturday, Jan. 16
Fairbanks at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.
Kenai River at Minot, 8:05 p.m.
St. Cloud at Aberdeen
Minn. Wilderness at Janesville
Johnstown at New Jersey
Amarillo at Wichita Falls
New Mexico at Shreveport
Odessa at Lone Star
Sunday, Jan. 17
Austin at Minn. Wilderness
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
St. Cloud State;;27;9;5;0;2;2;0
North Dakota;;26;9;2;1;2;0;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;21;6;5;2;1;1;1
Nebraska-Omaha;;19;6;3;1;1;1;1
Western Michigan;;16;4;8;3;0;0;1
Denver;;15;4;7;1;0;1;1
Miami;;15;4;8;2;0;1;0
Colorado College;;14;3;7;2;0;1;2
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Jan. 15
Western Michigan 6, St. Cloud State 2
Saturday, Jan. 16
St. Cloud State at Western Michigan
Sunday, Jan. 17
North Dakota at Denver, 8:07 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 18
North Dakota at Denver, 8:07 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Colorado College
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Nebraska-Omaha at Colorado College
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College men’s basketball
Dickinson State 70, Viterbo 59
Minnesota-Duluth 72, Mary 50
North Dakota State 62, North Dakota 45
Valley City State 74, Waldorf 61
College women’s basketball
Dickinson State 66, Viterbo 61
North Dakota State 64, North Dakota 60
St. Cloud State 60, Mary 41
Valley City State 81, Waldorf 49
High school boys basketball
Alexander-Williston Trinity Christian 40, North Shore-Plaza 34
Beach 52, Trenton 49
Bismarck 88, Dickinson 64
Bowman County 68, New England 30
Des Lacs-Burlington 66, Glenburn 55
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 44, Kindred 39
Fargo Oak Grove 110, Oakes 108, 2 OTs
Four Winds-Minnewaukan 65, Hillsboro-Central Valley 40
Grand Forks Red River 84, Grand Forks Central 58
Hatton-Northwood 75, Larimore 32
Hettinger-Scranton 55, Grant County 47
Mandan 122, Watford City 49
Minot 102, Williston 53
Minot Our Redeemer’s 63, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 57
Minot Ryan 50, Berthold 42
New Salem-Almont 63, Center-Stanton 34
South Prairie 59, Surrey 56
Towner-Granville-Upham 68, Max 31
Turtle Mountain 78, Bismarck St. Mary’s 70
Velva 65, Bottineau 50
West Fargo 93, Wahpeton 78
West Fargo Sheyenne 103, Valley City 33
High school girls basketball
Dickinson Trinity 42, New England 39
Grand Forks Red River 81, Grand Forks Central 57
Hatton-Northwood 57, Larimore 43
Hazen 37, Heart River 36
Minot 64, Williston 47
Minot Ryan 47, Rugby 44
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 61, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 34
West Fargo 69, Wahpeton 30
West Fargo Sheyenne 73, Valley City 66
High school boys hockey
Jamestown 4, Minot 4, Jamestown wins SO
West Fargo 6, Grafton-Park River 3
High school girls hockey
Bismarck 3, Mandan 0