The Bismarck Police Department is accepting applications for its Citizen Police Academy.

The focus of the academy is to give participants a better understanding of the work and responsibilities of department members. It consists of classes taught by members of the department. Classes are scheduled to run for three hours on Thursday nights from Sept. 7 to Nov. 16.

Applicants must live, work or attend school in Bismarck and must be at least 18 years old. Applications and more information can be found on the department website at bit.ly/3OpwIJy, or at the department at 700 S. Ninth St. The application deadline is Sept. 1.