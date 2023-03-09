A 90-day appeal period has commenced for Bismarck-area residents who believe they're wrongly impacted by new federal flood risk maps that could potentially require hundreds of homeowners to buy flood insurance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency last May released preliminary flood insurance rate maps and an accompanying flood insurance study report showing updated flood hazard determinations for portions of Burleigh County, including Bismarck.

Bismarck is required under state law as part of its zoning authority to participate in the National Flood Insurance Program, according to Community Development Director Ben Ehreth. FEMA develops flood risk maps, identifying a range of flooding risks, to protect residents from natural disasters.

The floodplain management update began in 2017. The general geographical areas impacted include portions from the northern to southern boundaries of Burleigh County along the Missouri River, Apple Creek, Hay Creek and Burnt Creek, officials said last August when a public meeting was held on the maps.

The new maps would add 1,500 county and 650 city parcels to the list of those with increased flood risk. Other areas are relieved of flood risk. Some of the main areas with an increased flood risk lie south of Expressway and east of University Drive, along with some single- and multi-family dwellings south of Wachter Avenue and east of Cottonwood Lake and west of 12th Street, officials said in August.

The formal 90-day appeal period opened Feb. 17. It closes May 18.

Appeals must be in written form, and must include data that shows the proposed flood hazard determination for a property is scientifically or technically incorrect, according to Bismarck Floodplain Administrator Brady Blaskowski.

FEMA also will consider comments on such matters as incorrect street names, typographical errors and omissions.

Appropriate changes will be made to the revised flood insurance rate maps before they become effective. Following the 90-day appeal period FEMA will issue a letter of final determination. The city then has six months to adopt the flood insurance rate maps and the flood insurance study.

The preliminary flood insurance rate maps, flood insurance study report and other materials are available at bit.ly/3YAdQKR.

Appeal details

Subject lines of written comments or appeals should include the words FEMA Appeal. Appeals/comments must be submitted to the appropriate contact by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 14.

Owners of property in Bismarck and the city's extraterritorial area can submit to Blaskowski by emailing bblaskowski@bismarcknd.gov or mailing to Brady Blaskowski, City of Bismarck Floodplain Administrator, P.O. Box 5503, Bismarck, ND 58506-5503. Questions can be directed to Blaskowski at 701-355-1467.

Owners of property in the county can submit to Burleigh County Floodplain Administrator Mitch Flanagan by emailing mflanagan@nd.gov or mailing to Mitch Flanagan, Burleigh County Floodplain Administrator, P.O. Box 5518, Bismarck, ND 58506-5518. Flanagan can be reached at 701-221-3727.