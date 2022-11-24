Annual Turkey Trot draws large crowd amid warm weather

Hundreds of people turned out on Thanksgiving morning for the 33rd annual Cystic Fibrosis Association of North Dakota Turkey Trot in south Bismarck.
The annual run/walk event raises money to benefit people with cystic fibrosis. The genetic disorder causes problems with breathing and digestion, and affects about 35,000 people in the United States, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There were 1,657 people registered for this year’s Turkey Trot. Some people show up just to participate; others take part in holiday costumes, including turkey costumes. The weather on Thursday morning was relatively balmy -- temperatures in the 20s, and little wind.
Vance Krebs and son Jonah Krebs ran with dogs Finnick and Rocco this year.
"It's a family tradition," said Vance Krebs, who has run with Finnick, an Aussiedoodle, for the past five years. This was the first year for Rocco, a Bernedoodle.
The event that includes 5K and 10K runs and a family fun walk typically raises about $40,000, after costs, for the organization to help North Dakotans with cystic fibrosis pay for medications and travel to medical appointments. North Dakota has only two cystic fibrosis clinics, in Bismarck and Fargo. The association also offers college scholarships.