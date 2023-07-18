The annual Friends and Neighbors Day at the federal agricultural research facility in Mandan is scheduled from 2-6 p.m. Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service Northern Great Plains Research Lab hosts the open house every July at the 111-year-old, 15-acre campus.

The event is free and showcases agricultural research presentations, exhibits, and activities for children. Visitors can tour the station, visit with exhibitors about agricultural issues, and join field tours of the research cropland and rangeland to learn about current research projects aimed at improving farming practices on the Northern Plains.

Topics this year include the LTAR Grazinglands experiment, which aims to boost forage and livestock production on semiarid grazing land by using alternative land management practices. There also will be an explanation of how cropland agriculture affects the balance of the ecosystem and how different approaches to agriculture provide different benefits over the long-term.

The event includes a free barbecue.

The lab is one of more than 120 ARS facilities around the country. It’s at 1701 10th Ave. SW in Mandan, just off state Highway 6 on the southwest edge of the city. More information about the facility is at bit.ly/44Fv1xR.