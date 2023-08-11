The annual Fill the Bus event is set in Bismarck on Monday.

Donations of school supplies will be accepted at all Tri-Energy Cenex locations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Supplies collected will go to students in need in the Bismarck-Mandan region, according to Bismarck Public Schools.

Supplies requested, in order of need, are backpacks, pencil boxes or bags, facial tissue, markers, colored pencils, earbuds or headphones, yellow highlighters, black Sharpies, dry erase markers, calculators, flash drives, 3X5 notecards, 1-2-inch ring binders, scissors, pocketed folders and binder dividers, notebooks, rulers, 24-pack crayons and glue sticks.

Money donations can be made online for the purchase of supplies.

Parents in need of school supplies for their children should contact their student’s school in mid-August.

For more information go to bit.ly/4577HJC or call the BPS office at 701-323-4093.